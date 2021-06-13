Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Caldwell wins maiden European Tour at Scandinavian Mixed

By Bob Harig
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell carded a superb 8-under-par 64 to clinch his maiden European Tour win at the Scandinavian Mixed on Sunday. Caldwell came from three shots behind to win in Gothenburg, Sweden by a single stroke. The 37-year-old fired eight birdies and an eagle on the way to finishing...

www.espn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Tour#Maiden#The Scandinavian Mixed#Spaniard#Tied 17th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Sweden
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Sports
Related
MusicNME

Royal Blood announce European tour

Royal Blood have shared details of a European tour next year – see dates below. The rock duo will kick things off at Paris’ Le Zenith venue on March 10, 2022 before taking in shows across Germany and elsewhere in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Italy. They wrap the tour at Dublin’s 3Arena in Ireland on April 5.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Marcus Armitage Claims Maiden European Tour Title

The Englishman had started the day four shots back of overnight leaders Matthew Southgate and Maverick Antcliff, but a final round 65 secured his first European Tour title in 71 starts. Armitage, who has enjoyed some superb form of late, with three top-10 finishes in his last six starts, looked...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Scandinavian Mixed format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2021 Scandinavian Mixed format is unique on the European Tour and Ladies European Tour, bringing male and female professional golfers together into a single tournament. The Scandinavian Mixed field is 156 players, with 78 players from the European Tour and 78 players from the Ladies European Tour. The players are paired together, competing int he same field, at the same time at Vallda Golf & Country Club in Gothenburg, Sweden.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Caroline Hedwall takes one-shot lead at Scandinavian Mixed

Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall fired a superb 64 to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed. Hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, the £860,000 event is a first on the European Tour as it features 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.
Golfbrentwoodlive.co.uk

England’s Meghan MacLaren eager to compete against men in Scandinavian Mixed

England’s Meghan MacLaren is hoping to go one better as she again takes on the men in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed in Gothenburg. Hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, the £860,000 event is a first on the European Tour as it features 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Scandinavian Mixed, Christine Wolf surprises

In Gothenburg, Sweden, the Austrian Christine Wolf with an author's trial closed in 64 strokes (-8) closed the first round of the Scandinavian Mixed, tournament of the European Tour and of the Ladies European Tour (LET), in command of the standings alongside the British Sam Horsfield. Scandinavian Mixed, Christine Wolf...
NFLgolfmonthly.com

Scandinavian Mixed Hosted By Henrik & Annika Live Stream

Scandinavian Mixed Hosted By Henrik & Annika Live Stream. Hosted at Vallda Golf & Country Club, this week on the European Tour the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik and Annika takes place. The event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour, will see 78 men and 78 women...
GolfFrankfort Times

Wolf, Horsfield share lead in inaugural Scandinavian Mixed

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Austria’s Christine Wolf and England’s Sam Horsfield shared the lead after a day of low scoring in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed in Gothenburg on Thursday. The field of 78 men and 78 women competed on the same course at Vallda Golf and Country Club for one...
Gamblingthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Scandinavian Mixed betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Scandinavian Mixed betting odds have been released for the European Tour and Ladies European Tour event at Vallda Golf and Country Club in Gothenburg, Sweden. The betting favorite this week is Sam Horsfield, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds. Jason Scrivener and Joost Luiten are both...
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Four Tied Atop 54-Hole Leaderboard at Scandinavian Mixed Event

With four players tied for the lead – two men and two women, the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika is set for a spectacular finale at Vallda Golf and Country Club. Overnight leader Caroline Hedwall posted a 73 to settle on 12 under alongside Alice Hewson, who...
GolfAustralian News

Men and women with all to play for at Scandinavian Mixed event

The 2021 Scandinavian Mixed event is set for a grandstand finish with two men and two women tied for the lead after 54 holes at Vallda Golf and Country Club. The week started with 78 men and 78 women competing over the same course for the same trophy in a European Tour first and with 18 holes to go, it was still honours even between the sexes in the battle for victory and a place in the history books.
Golfgolfpunkhq.com

Stenson and Sorenstam looking to inspire at Scandinavian Mixed

Tournament hosts Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam are hoping to inspire the next generation of golfing superstars as the European Tour and Ladies European Tour break new ground at the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed. For the first time, a field of 78 men and 78 women are going head to head...
Golfava360.com

Annika Sorenstam first competitive round in Sweden for 13 years | 2021 Scandinavian Mixed Highlights

Annika Sorenstam first competitive round in European for 13 years at the Scandinavian mixed. Sorenstam finished one over shooting 73 on the first day of the event. The European Tour’s Race to Dubai continues this week with the Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik & Annika. As part of the European Tour’s commitment to inclusivity in golf, 78 men and 78 women will go head-to-head for the first time on the same course competing for one prize fund and one trophy, with the event co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour. Annika Sörenstam has announced she will tee it up on home soil for the first time in 13 years alongside fellow tournament host Henrik Stenson at Vallda Golf and Country Club. During her 16-year Hall of Fame career, Sörenstam amassed 89 victories worldwide, including ten Major Championships before retiring in 2008 to start a family. Meanwhile, Sam Horsfield made his first major cut at the U.S. PGA Championship a couple of weeks ago (finishing T49) and has finished no worse than T21, with three top-10s, in his five regular European Tour events this year. Jamie Donaldson is a man who has eight worldwide wins and has hit the winning shot in a Ryder Cup. His form is very much back since his wrist operation with five top 20’s in his last six outings. Who will emerge victorious in this historic tournament?
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Scandinavian Mixed purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Scandinavian Mixed purse is set for €1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at €166,6600 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Scandinavian Mixed field is headed by Caroline Hedwall, Jason Scrivener and more. The Scandinavian Mixed is the...
Golfgolf365.com

Glory in Gothenburg as Jonathan Caldwell celebrates first European Tour victory

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell gave himself the perfect belated birthday present by claiming his first European Tour title in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed. Caldwell, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday, fired an eagle and eight birdies in a brilliant final round of 64 to finish 17 under par, a shot ahead of Spain’s Adrian Otaegui.
MusicPaste Magazine

The Weather Station Announces North American, European Tour

Many of the artists behind 2020’s best albums were unable to tour in support of their creations due to the pandemic, but thankfully, it appears that trend won’t hold true in 2021: The Weather Station (Tamara Lindeman), for one, has announced a North American and European tour behind her widely acclaimed album Ignorance, one of our favorite records released this year so far.
Golfava360.com

Emily Kristine Pedersen shoots 67 | Round 2 Highlights | 2021 Scandinavian Mixed

Emily Kristine Pedersen has an eventful 2nd say at the Scandinavian Mixed. The Dane only carded six pars in her 2nd round scorecard. The European Tour’s Race to Dubai continues this week with the Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik & Annika. As part of the European Tour’s commitment to inclusivity in golf, 78 men and 78 women will go head-to-head for the first time on the same course competing for one prize fund and one trophy, with the event co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour. Annika Sörenstam has announced she will tee it up on home soil for the first time in 13 years alongside fellow tournament host Henrik Stenson at Vallda Golf and Country Club. During her 16-year Hall of Fame career, Sörenstam amassed 89 victories worldwide, including ten Major Championships before retiring in 2008 to start a family. Meanwhile, Sam Horsfield made his first major cut at the U.S. PGA Championship a couple of weeks ago (finishing T49) and has finished no worse than T21, with three top-10s, in his five regular European Tour events this year. Jamie Donaldson is a man who has eight worldwide wins and has hit the winning shot in a Ryder Cup. His form is very much back since his wrist operation with five top 20’s in his last six outings. Who will emerge victorious in this historic tournament?
Musicmetalinjection

MESHUGGAH Delay European Tour to Spring 2022

While the United States is on the precipice of a full reopening, countrywide, our friends in Europe are not so lucky, and that has Meshuggah worried. The band is not sure the open rates will be sufficent enough in time for their tour in November, five months away, so they decided to play it extra safe and push things back to the spring.