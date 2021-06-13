PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a tweet from Tom Rummel with the Pueblo Police Department, PPD officers responded to a burglary alarm. The alarm was going off at around 2:00 a.m., at a north-side retail store in Pueblo.

Officers Sabrina Stetler and Javier Baca responded and were joined by Sgt. Brandon Beauvais and several other officers.

They searched the store and located the suspect hiding in a room, behind a cabinet.

Andrew Ortega was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, and he had an active arrest warrant. Rummel adds, "Great job by all of the officers involved!"

The post Man arrested, charged with burglary in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO .