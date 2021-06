EUGENE, Ore. – Ole Miss men's and women's track & field will send a school record 16 total entries from 16 student-athletes to compete on the highest stage of the collegiate track season at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, which returns to TrackTown USA at the University of Oregon's newly renovated Hayward Field from June 9-12. The finest athletes in Division I will descend upon Eugene this week for the four-day meet, which is split into men's competition (June 9 & 11) and women's competition (June 10 & 12). To get to this point, student-athletes needed to qualify for their respective NCAA Regional Preliminary Round Championship (East or West), and then needed to finish within the top-12 of their events at the regional meet in order to punch their ticket to Oregon. Athletes competing in either the decathlon or heptathlon needed only to finish within the top-12 nationally by the end of the regular season.