Motorcycle driver dies in crash in Town of Clayton

A 59-year-old man from Neenah died in a crash Saturday, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 3 p.m. on Larsen Road in the Town of Clayton adjacent to Clayton Park.

The 59-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and was traveling eastbound on Larsen Rd. At the same time, an 18-year-old man from Appleton was driving a Dodge Ram pickup, which was traveling westbound on Larsen Rd.

The Sheriff's Office said the pickup truck driver was attempting to make a left turn when the pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The motorcycle driver was thrown from the crash and seriously hurt. He died at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash is still under investigation, and the driver of the pickup truck, who was not injured, is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office noted numerous people from the park and nearby homes stepped in to help the motorcycle driver and call 911. Some people even provided blankets, which the Sheriff's Office said can be retrieved by contacting the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue during business hours.