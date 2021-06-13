Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neenah, WI

Motorcycle driver dies in crash in Town of Clayton

By Alice Reid
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wwckb_0aT4DsTw00

A 59-year-old man from Neenah died in a crash Saturday, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 3 p.m. on Larsen Road in the Town of Clayton adjacent to Clayton Park.

The 59-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and was traveling eastbound on Larsen Rd. At the same time, an 18-year-old man from Appleton was driving a Dodge Ram pickup, which was traveling westbound on Larsen Rd.

The Sheriff's Office said the pickup truck driver was attempting to make a left turn when the pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The motorcycle driver was thrown from the crash and seriously hurt. He died at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash is still under investigation, and the driver of the pickup truck, who was not injured, is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office noted numerous people from the park and nearby homes stepped in to help the motorcycle driver and call 911. Some people even provided blankets, which the Sheriff's Office said can be retrieved by contacting the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue during business hours.

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

888
Followers
931
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Clayton, WI
County
Winnebago County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Winnebago County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Dodge, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Neenah, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Outagamie County, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

2 hurt after driver falls asleep at the wheel

Two women are hurt after a rollover crash in the Town of Cicero. It happened on Highway 47 around 1 a.m. Monday. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old female from Gillet fell asleep while driving an SUV. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. The driver was able to get out with minor injuries, but a 26-year-old female passenger, also from Gillet, became trapped. She was extricated and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Green Bay, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

8 people displaced after house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) - Eight people are displaced after a fire in a three-family home in Green Bay. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Day St. around 8:45 Tuesday night. Firefighters quickly attacked and knocked down the fire, limiting damage to the second floor unit.
Posted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Neenah man criminally responsible for grandparent deaths

A jury has ruled that a 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his grandparents in 2019 is criminally responsible for the deaths. Alexander Kraus of Neenah pleaded guilty last year to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting deaths of Dennis and Letha Kraus at their home in Grand Chute in April 2019. But he also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease.