Las Vegas, NV

Christina Aguilera Channels Catwoman In Sexy Latex Jumpsuit For Las Vegas Performance

By Erin Silvia
Hollywood Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Aguilera turned heads in an eye-catching black latex jumpsuit and matching headscarf as she put on a show-stopping performance in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Christina Aguilera, 40, got back on stage to sing her heart out on the night of June 10 and she looked incredible! The singer wore a black latex jumpsuit that included a section around her neck and a belted section around her waist as well as a matching headscarf for the grand opening of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. She also let her long blonde locks down and rocked nails painted black, blue eyeshadow, and dark blush-colored lipstick.

hollywoodlife.com
