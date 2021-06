When you read this month’s Editors’ Picks, you might notice that a lot of the entries are long. I mean, they’re usually long but this time they’re quite long. It brings to my mind a very interesting point regarding writing about music about how shitty the “economy” of it is. I don’t mean budgets or income (though those are also shitty) but rather the ratio between how many words you need to communicate the same things that music does effortlessly. Even when you spill all those words, you don’t really come close right? There’s no writer, no matter how good, that can make you hear the music with their words, not even close. Of course that’s not really the point; the point is to provide you with context when you listen, a broader foundation for your first listen.