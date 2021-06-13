Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 6/13

NBA – Bucks Team Total under 114.5 (-110): 2:00 PM CT on ABC. There’s a lot of conventional wisdom saying the Milwaukee Bucks are due to have one of their typical offensive explosions that have eluded them so far in this series. After all, they were the highest-scoring team in the NBA this season, and it’s not like the Brooklyn Nets invented defense or anything. But I’ve seen enough out of them in this series to know something is critically wrong in Milwaukee.