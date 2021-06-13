Micro-Mini Dolls

Articulated flies Baitfish flies Streamers Tying techniques. The Gamechanger was originally created by Blane Chocklett and consists of multiple "spines" to make a moveable tail. The pattern has soon become a more "style" of flies rather than one specific pattern. People use feathers to make feathered gamechangers, You can make your own dubbing brush to create one with specific materials, or you can go with Chockletts own game changer chenille that he created to make tying these a little easier. I went with the latter for this fly, however you are welcome to experiment with different materials to make it your own design. Whatever material you use, the trick with this fly is making sure that it tapers correctly, so that way the tail moves fluidly in the water. They work great for just about any species of fish that target small baitfish. Bass, pike, predatory brown trout, and even some saltwater species like redfish and tarpon.