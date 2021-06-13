Cancel
Lifestyle

Micro-Mini Dolls

brickset.com
 10 days ago

A list of all sets containing the LEGO Friends Micro-Mini Doll figurines. A total of 16 sets from two themes. A total of 26 unique Micro Mini-Dolls have been made so far.

brickset.com
#Doll#Mini#Micro Mini Dolls
Lifestyle
Lego
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

How To Make Fairy Wings For Dolls

"Every doll needs a set of wings, there is no way around this. And what better way to get wings for your dolls than to make your own! This quick tutorial shows you the step-by-step directions on how to make beautiful fairy wings for your dolls. You can add custom designs of any shape and color to make it look even more unique and beautiful. The craft only takes about 20 minutes from start to finish, but provides months and months of fun with the dolls!"
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Fantasy-Themed Baby Dolls

Mattel's My Garden Baby is a baby doll toy for kids that aims to inspire an appreciation for the natural world in a fun and fantastical way. Unlike most baby doll toys, My Garden Baby Feed and Change dolls sport colorful butterfly wings and brightly colored hair. The diverse range of dolls incorporates elements of classic nurturing dolls, including drink to wet features, reusable nappies, removable clothes and wings.
Apparelsideshow.com

Mini Stormbreaker Necklace

What’s Your Passion Jewelry has crafted this pendant by starting with official studio schematics from Marvel Studios. The sterling silver piece is finished with a layer of rhodium and accented with a 14k gold plate on Stormbreaker's handle. The Mini Stormbreaker Necklace measures 30mm in height and is paired with...
Electronicsofficesnapshots.com

Profile Mini Frame

Profile Mini Frame is a geometrically synthesized collection of discrete pendant forms composed of two and four foot squares and triangles as well as a 2’x4’ rectangular aesthetic. With a form only two inches in height, Frame offers exceptional performance for general ambient illumination applications and delivers design options to suit all ceiling conditions.
Lifestyleglobalflyfisher.com

Mini Gamechanger

Articulated flies Baitfish flies Streamers Tying techniques. The Gamechanger was originally created by Blane Chocklett and consists of multiple "spines" to make a moveable tail. The pattern has soon become a more "style" of flies rather than one specific pattern. People use feathers to make feathered gamechangers, You can make your own dubbing brush to create one with specific materials, or you can go with Chockletts own game changer chenille that he created to make tying these a little easier. I went with the latter for this fly, however you are welcome to experiment with different materials to make it your own design. Whatever material you use, the trick with this fly is making sure that it tapers correctly, so that way the tail moves fluidly in the water. They work great for just about any species of fish that target small baitfish. Bass, pike, predatory brown trout, and even some saltwater species like redfish and tarpon.
Beauty & Fashionfavecrafts.com

Super Easy And Quick Crochet Doily Placemat

"Bring a fresh and elegant look to your table with this pretty Easy and Quick Crochet Placemat pattern. Handmade Crochet Placemats feel so comforting and welcoming and they always bring a personal touch to your table settings. This Crochet Placemat pattern is worked in simple Double Crochet rounds. You can easily make this in any size of your choice by repeating the increase rounds. I have added a simple border round of Picot stitch which gives the placemat a chic and delicate look. Let your imagination flow, and make these in any combination of colors. These would also make great gifts for your loved ones. Materials Used:- 4 Ply Cotton Knitting Yarn 4mm Crochet Hook "
Designers & Collectionsfavecrafts.com

Aqua Sole Bracelet Design

Create a simply gorgeous summer accessory with this radiant beaded bracelet pattern. Not only will you find the beaded bracelet design over at Venetian Bead Shop, but you'll also be able to make a gorgeous matching pair of earrings! Channel your inner mermaid with this oceanic accessory. This bracelet pairs particularly nicely with summer dresses!
Lifestylerileyblakedesigns.com

Adventure is Calling – Doll Sleeping Bag + Tutorial!

Today’s stop on our Adventure is Calling Project Tour takes us to BEE SEW INSPIRED, where Jennifer is sharing an adorable little Doll Sleeping Bag featuring fabric from the Adventure is Calling collection designed by Dani Mogstad. This cute little dolly looks ready for a campout and this sleeping bag...
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Patriotic Pineapple Quilt – Free Pattern

I think everyone needs to make one of these beautiful patriotic pineapple quilts. This design is from both Jedi Craft Girl and Gigi’s Thimble, two awesome quilt designers. The free pattern is available in a downloadable pdf and measures about 40″ x 58″ when finished. It is an ideal design for five fat quarters plus background fabric. You will find detailed step by step assembly instruction in the pattern.
Beauty & Fashionentertainmentearth.com

Barbie Extra Doll #8

Estimated ship date subject to change. You will not be charged until this is ready to ship. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Barbie Extra dolls rock bold fashions and bright colors, and they make big statements! When it comes to fashion, Barbie...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Up to 40% off Barbie Dolls and Accessories!

Know someone who loves Barbies? Score up to 40% off during this sale!. Zulily is having a huge sale on Barbie Dolls and Accessories you can get up to 40% off!. There are tons of fun items included in this sale. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one...
Lifestylefuraffinity.net

Seagull Cross Stitch Doll

Another example of my OOAK cross-stitch dolls. I'm offering $50 custom commission for work like this. (Free shipping for US. International will quote). Please send a note if interested. I still love the little seagull friend with this piece. I love tiny pieces. <3.
Books & LiteratureRecycled Crafts

Birthday Mini Scrapbook Album

This fun little birthday album from Fanni feature tall skinny pages adhered with two jump rings at the top. She used products from American Crafts to create her pages and decorate them. I love the shaker cover and the slight wave she cut at the bottom of each page, it adds an extra unique touch!
Relationship Adviceelegantwedding.ca

Beautiful Dusty Rose Micro Wedding

Dusty rose is a muted color that’s perfect for any wedding decoration. It’s also a color that works well for all seasons. It’s pretty, soft, and romantic and can work well with other colors to make your wedding be unique. CLIENT LOVE. Photographer: Oana Foto | Reception Venue: Mastro’s Ocean...
AdvocacyTrendHunter.com

Ocean Plastic Fashion Dolls

Barbie Loves the Ocean is a brand-new fashion doll line from Mattel and it shares toys that are made with 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic pieces. The eco-friendly Barbies sport colorful, beach-ready outfits, accessories and they can be used with a beach shack playset, which also helps to make the most of materials that would have otherwise gone to waste. The line of sustainable dolls is also a diverse one that features Barbies of different skin tones and sizes.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Blink Mini review

The Blink Mini is a sturdy, attractive, and simplistic home security camera that offers crisp, Full HD video along with solid night vision performance and a comprehensive app. It is, however, let down a little by its lack of person detection, and the fact that you have to pay monthly for cloud storage options after your free trial ends.
Designbeastsofwar.com

3 Apr 21: A mini-saga of a mini

Back at the beginning of this project I “reverted” a mini back to its original state(ish) after having removed hand for other conversions. The original sword was re-attached and a substitute hand with bow found as a replacement for the original. At this point the mini was very nearly done....
Lifestylesimplesimonandco.com

Pieced Hexagon Quilt Pattern

A lot of times in quilting you can get intimidated by a new technique. But I am here today to tell you–DO NOT fear piecing hexagons! They are one of my favorite ways to piece a quick-sew quilt because the blocks are large and the quilts themselves come together very quickly when you start sewing the rows together. And this Pieced Hexagon Quilt Pattern is the perfect place to start!
Beauty & Fashiongathered.how

How to sew a pocket – upcycling project!

If you’ve been inspired by The Great British Sewing Bee then this is the upcycling tutorial for you. Learn how to add pockets onto all your old, plain tees with our super simple tutorial. It’s easy to do and a great way to rejuvenate your wardrobe. Don’t worry if you’re new to sewing. We have a sewing for beginners guide and a how to use a sewing machine tutorial right here on Gathered that will teach you all the terms, techniques, and skills you need to sew your own pockets. Grab some fabric scraps from old projects, some contrasting threads and join us behind the sewing machine for a how to sew a pocket masterclass! Once you’ve started sewing pockets on clothes you’ll never stop – trust us.
Kidsmomjunction.com

11 Best Dolls For A 5-Year-Old In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Dolls have become an essential part of growing up as they can make for a...