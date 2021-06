By now we're sure you will have heard the happy news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed the birth of their second child, Lilibet. But ICYMI, the couple announced on Sunday (June 6) that their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, had arrived on Friday (June 4). It's safe to say we're all excited by the news, and royal fans are probably wondering when we'll get our first glimpse of baby Lilibet. But, we might be waiting a little while yet.