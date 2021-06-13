Cancel
Kristen Bell Shares ‘Warning’ Notes Left By Daughter Delta and She Means *Business*

By Joel Calfee
Cover picture for the articleKristen Bell may not show her kids' faces on social media, but that doesn't mean we aren't treated to their unique personalities. The 40-year-old actress revealed that her younger daughter, Delta (6), has begun to leave 'warning' messages around the house. In her caption, Bell said, “I often find threatening notes like these around the house... (This note was taped to her door during her 30 mins hunger strike:) ‘Don't disturb, Delta is starving to death, only Mom can come in.’

