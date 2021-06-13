Cancel
Three things to watch for during Inter Miami’s return to play

By Khobi Price, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago

For Inter Miami CF, the multi-week break from play couldn’t have come at a better time.

Inter Miami (2-4-2, eight points) were in the midst of their worst run of the season — losing three of four matches entering the three-week break from play due to FIFA’s men’s international match window, and they were shut out in all three of those defeats.

Their first opportunity at turning their season around will come on Saturday when they face D.C. United at Audi Field in a rematch from May 29 when D.C. beat Miami, 3-0, at DRV PNK Stadium in their final match before the break.

Inter Miami’s first home game after the international break will be versus in-state rival Orlando City on June 25. Miami will then play CF Montreal on July 3 before getting another week off from play.

Here are three Inter Miami storylines to keep an eye on over the next three weeks:

Designated-player production

It’s no secret that Inter Miami’s designated players haven’t lived up to expectations.

Rodolfo Pizarro may be getting linked to a return to Liga MX, but he remains on Inter Miami’s roster and must produce more than the one assist and zero goals he recorded through his first six games of the season.

Blaise Matuidi’s hasn’t impacted matches like a midfielder of his pedigree is expected to on either side of the ball.

Although Gonzalo Higuaín has performed better this season compared to 2020 with four goals and one assist through seven games in 2021, he’s been held in check more often than not.

Inter Miami’s designated players may not be the sole reason for the disappointing start, but for Miami to turnaround its season, it’ll need them to step up.

Finding attacking groove

Inter Miami ranked toward the bottom of the league in several attacking statistics: shots per 90 minutes, goals per 90 minutes and shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, to name a few.

It isn’t just on Inter Miami’s designated players or attacking players to help create the scoring opportunities the team has been lacking.

Inter Miami’s backline and midfield will need to make quicker and smarter decisions with their passes up field, especially when pressured, so they can better maintain possession.

Miami has had 16.6 passes intercepted per 90 minutes this season, which is the sixth-worst mark in MLS and is even more damaging for Inter Miami since their 419.1 pass attempts per 90 minutes is the third-lowest mark in the league.

“Teams are probably feeding a little bit off our nerves,” Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said before the break from play. “I’m a coach who wants to give the players confidence and bravery. In terms of when they go into the pitch, you got to make the right decision. If a team’s pressing you got to play off the front, if a team’s dropping off then you can play through the back.”

Pressure on McCarthy, left backs

Goalkeeper John McCarthy and Inter Miami’s left-back contingent will soon face greater competition for their starting roles.

English left back Kieran Gibbs and Dutch goalkeeper Nick Marsman will be available to play for Miami starting July 1 after finishing their respective seasons with West Bromwich Albion and Feyenoord.

Gibbs and Marsman were signed with the expectation by many that they’ll be starters at their respective positions once available for game-day selection — or at the minimum compete for the starting jobs.

McCarthy and Inter Miami’s regular starting left backs (Joevin Jones and Brek Shea) have a few more weeks to make their case as the team’s starters before Gibbs and Marsman begin to make theirs.

