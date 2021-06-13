Beverly Beach Commission recognizes DOH-Flagler for its COVID-19 response
Communications Manager & Public Information Officer, Florida Department of Health in Flagler. On June 7, several members of Florida Health in Flagler’s COVID response team were recognized by the town of Beverly Beach and its commissioners for their dedication to public health during the COVID-19 pandemic. This recognition took place during the commission’s regularly scheduled town commission meeting.www.palmcoastobserver.com