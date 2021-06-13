Cancel
Scott Disick Gifts Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin a Diamond Cross Necklace for Her 20th Birthday

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSClQ_0aT4BplL00
Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Big gestures! Scott Disick gifted girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin with a diamond-encrusted cross necklace during her 20th birthday celebrations at Papi Steak in Miami on Saturday, June 12.

In video clips posted to owner David Einhorn‘s Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, clasped the chain around the newly minted 20-year-old’s neck while their friends cheered her on. After Scott secured the necklace in place, Amelia pulled him in for a deep kiss to thank him for the present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2moLrh_0aT4BplL00
David Einhorn/Instagram

Lisa Rinna‘s daughter was also presented with a lavish white and gold tiered birthday cake adorned with her name and several edible photos of herself and Scott.

Despite the sweet show of affection, the model has been a bit frustrated with the Talentless founder and his relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares his three children. Amelia “reads all of the stories” about Scott “still being in love” with the Poosh founder, 42, an insider previously told Life & Style. “Amelia doesn’t necessarily believe them all, but she does see that Kourtney still has this crazy hold over him — and it has nothing to with their three kids.”

The tensions stem from the Flip It Like Disick star’s issues with Kourtney’s new boyfriend, Travis Barker. “Scott really doesn’t like that Kourtney has moved on with Travis,” the source added. “It really bothers him; that’s not a secret.”

Scott’s obvious disapproval of his former flame’s new romance has put Amelia in a position where she “can’t help” but feel “jealous,” the insider noted. “It hurts her.” The pair started dating in October 2020 and were first spotted together at Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party together.

As for Kourtney, the reality star is trying to remain neutral when it comes to Scott’s relationship. “She isn’t intentionally trying to hurt or ice Amelia out, she just doesn’t want to get too invested in who Scott is dating,” a separate source previously explained to Life & Style. “She hasn’t anything against Amelia, but she does feel that Scott is dating girls that are way too young. Unless it becomes really serious, like Scott gets engaged, she’s not really bothering with it.”

