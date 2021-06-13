Giving Voice to Our Wounded and Conflicted Parts

Not all voices sound the same. Some voices are soft while others are loud. Some are deep and low while others are high-pitched and airy. Some voices are used to offer words of encouragement and affirmation while others utter words that cut like daggers. Some voices speak truth while others fuel the flames of falsehood. How we use our voices -- individually and collectively -- matters, as do the voices we choose to embrace and follow. In order to find our God-given voice and then use it for good, we must first listen for God’s voice -- a voice filled with both power and love, a voice that often catches us off guard and shakes us to our very core. The prophet Isaiah, about whom we read in the Hebrew scriptures, heard such a voice and was forever changed.