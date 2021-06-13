Cancel
Military

Vietnam expands maritime militia

Cover picture for the articleHanoi [Vietnam], June 13 (ANI): Amid rising tensions over the South China Sea, Vietnam is expanding its maritime militia off the southern coast, reported Nikkei Asia. Vietnam launched a new squadron -- the Permanent Maritime Militia Unit -- on Wednesday in Kien Giang, the country's southwesternmost province. It consists of nine ships and platoons equipped with light weapons trained to carry out paramilitary work with support from the country's Naval Academy and Naval Technical College.

Posted by
Reuters

Philippine envoy confident Duterte will back revamped U.S. defence pact

MANILA (Reuters) - A two-decades old defence pact between the Philippines and the United States has been revamped and its new terms submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte for his consideration, Manila’s ambassador to Washington told Reuters. The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), which provides rules for the rotation of thousands of...
Asianorthwestgeorgianews.com

Vietnam told to moderate measures

Jun. 8—Thailand is calling on Vietnam to ease trade obstacles on sugar products and facilitate drug registration as well as land transportation at border checkpoints. Speaking after a discussion on Monday with Phan Chi Thanh, Vietnam's Ambassador to Thailand, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said his ministry asked Vietnam through the ambassador to help relax trade protective measures on sugar imports from Thailand.
USNI News

Philippines Again Pauses Withdrawal From Visiting U.S. Forces Agreement

For a second time, the Philippine government has paused plans to terminate part of its Mutual Defense Treaty with the U.S. After meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, the country’s secretary of foreign affairs in a video posted to Twitter on Monday announced the government’s decision to halt plans to withdraw from the Philippines-United States Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).
Posted by
UPI News

U.S.-Philippines military agreement extended for six more months

June 14 (UPI) -- The Visiting Forces Agreement keeping U.S. troops in the Philippines was extended on Monday for six more months. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced plans to abrogate the agreement in February 2020, but the termination process was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and new potential threats from China in the South China Sea.
thebharatexpressnews.com

Japan plans to drop plan to buy US-made anti-ship missiles

Japan is considering dropping plans to procure US-made long-range anti-ship missiles (LRASMs) with standby capabilities for the Air Self-Defense Force’s F-15 fighter jets, officials said. government officials. The plan to change its policy is due to rising costs, officials said on Saturday, who declined to be named because a formal...
pacom.mil

Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Exercises with Republic of Singapore Navy

SOUTH CHINA SEA -- Ships and aircraft from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG 5) and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) conducted integrated bilateral training, June 17. CSG 5 sailed in international waters with RSN’s Formidable-class frigate RSS Intrepid (69) and the Victory-class corvette RSS Vigilance (90). While...
19fortyfive.com

Why the U.S. Military Would Crush China in a War

Let’s not mince words: a U.S.-China war would be hell on earth. It would likely start World War III. Millions— may be billions— of people would die if nuclear weapons were ever used in such a conflict. The global economy would likely face ruin— that’s what happens when the world’s biggest economic powers start shooting at each other. Thankfully the chances are remote it will ever happen.
19fortyfive.com

The U.S.-China War of 2026: U.S. Navy Battleships Go to War?

Imagine this fictional showdown: It’s July 2026, and the United States and China are on the brink of war in the South China Sea. Despite years of negotiations and what amounts to a ‘frozen conflict’ on the water, China, the Philippines and Vietnam are more deadlocked than ever before when it comes to various claims and counterclaims in this hotly contested sea. Tensions are now near the boiling point as Beijing has finally begun reclamation work at Scarborough Shoal, blockaded once again Second Thomas Shoal and placed multiple oil rigs off Vietnam’s Exclusive Economic Zone in response to another loss in the international court of arbitration in the Hague, this time brought by Vietnam.
19fortyfive.com

Could China Really Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier?

Question: how much should America or anyone else fear China’s supposed super missiles, the DF-21D or DF-26? The “carrier-killer” has been a favorite topic of mine for some time now. The weapons are launched from a mobile truck-mounted launcher into the atmosphere, with most likely over-the-horizon radar, satellite tracking and possibly unmanned aerial vehicles each providing guidance to a target in the open oceans. It also incorporates a maneuverable warhead, or MaRV, to help find its target.
shepherdmedia.com

T-6Cs are Vietnam-bound

The Vietnam People’s Air Force (VPAF) interest in the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II training aircraft has been widely reported over recent months as the country reshapes its pilot training pipeline. It has now been confirmed that the VPAF has signed a deal that will see the procurement of an ...