Thanks to the rise of DIY beauty – a result of lockdown ennui – when it comes to the biggest hair trends of the moment, things have never been so experimental. In fact, a quick scroll through TikTok, and you’ll see tens of thousands of videos of people trying new things with their hair, from buzz cuts to bold colours and everything in-between. And with lockdowns easing in some places around the world, people are beginning to take even more risks as they celebrate the opening up of society again.