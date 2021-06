Behind closed doors and without images of the processed, at least for the moment. Thus began on Monday the trial against Aung San Suu Kyi, leader de facto of the civilian government deposed by the military in Myanmar on February 1. The process is scheduled to last until the end of July. She will be tried for up to seven crimes that her lawyers consider fabricated by the military to remove her from politics. The most serious of them is corruption, with maximum penalties of up to 15 years, for which the septuagenarian could spend the rest of her days behind bars. This would frustrate his desire to consolidate the democratic transition in Myanmar to which he gave his life.