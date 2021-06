Czech Republic take on Croatia in UEFA EURO 2020 Group D in Glasgow on Friday 18 June at 18:00 CET. These sides experienced different fates on Matchday 1, with Croatia narrowly beaten by England in London and the Czech Republic striding past Scotland to sit top of the section. The Czechs, and two-goal hero Patrik Schick in particular, will be happy to return to Hampden Park, the scene of their opening victory, knowing a second Glasgow win would ensure a round of 16 spot. However, Croatia are unbeaten in three previous meetings (W1 D2) and will be aiming to keep it that way.