Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by Suite Food Lounge, located at 375 Luckie Street, home of the Suite Jazz Series. This Thursday the Suite Jazz Series presents Guitarist Paul Brown and the Suite Jazz Series Band. Brown has played alongside artists including Peter White, Chuck Loeb and Chris Standring, among others. He has released six albums with three of them landing in the Billboard Top Ten. Doors open at 6:30pm and show time is 7:30pm. Information about the Suite Jazz Series is available at 404-577-2500 or click here, or here.