CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Is Celebrating a Year Together With Devin Booker With a Sweet Tribute!

justjaredjr.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleKendall Jenner and Devin Booker are couple goals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star and the 24-year-old NBA player posted some sweet snaps in celebration...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand. Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Kendall Jenner Reacts After Boyfriend Devin Booker Calls Out Her Pumpkin Carving Skills

Watch: Kendall Jenner's BF Devin Booker Trolls Her Pumpkin Carving Skills. No practical magic needed here. Kendall Jenner's "favorite time of the year" led to her being adorably trolled by boyfriend Devin Booker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a sneak peek into her Halloween prep via Instagram Stories on Oct. 18, writing, "time to get serious," as a jack-o'-lantern carving station was set up in her backyard.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
Elle

Kendall Jenner Dressed Like the Flashiest Third-Wheel on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's NYC Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leaned into gothic, spooky-season date style in New York City's TriBeCa last night, and Kendall Jenner joined them, giving their fashion a big injection of color. Kardashian and Barker wore basically all black, Kardashian in a sheer black cutout mini dress with knee-high leather boots. Jenner joined in a yellow, brown, white, and black print dress, so it was complementary, sure, but really stood out against their dark looks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Gets Spooky in Ultra-Rare Nike Dunks That Resell for Up to $450K

Kendall Jenner is getting in the Halloween spirit in a sneakerhead-approved way. The model served up a fall-themed photo dump on Instagram earlier this week, showing off her Jack-o-Lanterns, autumnal decorating and a pair of rare sneakers to tout. The recognizable Nike Dunk Lows pay homage to Freddy Kreuger of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” with blood-splattered overlays and striped uppers inspired by the character’s signature attire. With silver accents to portray Kreuger’s bladed hands, the sneaker also comes complete with insoles that echo the villain’s scarred figure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) While Jenner modeled the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Eater

Kendall Jenner Trades Pepsi Peacemaking for Hawking Tequila

Kendall Jenner brings a crowd wherever she goes in public, which is why the owners of Avli waited until after the model and reality TV show’s Tuesday visit to make their social media posts. Avli on the Park, near Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street in Lakeshore East, hosted about 80...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Nba#Reality Tv
Footwear News

Adele, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & More Celebrities at Lakers Games Over the Years

The Los Angeles Lakers are beloved and known for bringing out plenty of famous faces, from Jack Nicholson and Larry David to Kim Kardashian, Courteney Cox and Lizzo. Celebrities have been sitting courtside for years and it’s not uncommon to see a Hollywood star pop up on the jumbotron and give a wave to the crowd. Most recently, Adele was spotted in the coveted seats sporting a head-turning chocolate look with her new boyfriend Rich Paul. Rapper Saweetie, clad in a bright green jacket, was seen talking to the singer. Ahead of COVID restrictions in early March 2020, Michale B. Jordan and...
NBA
at40.com

Halsey Stars As Kendall Jenner In New 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch

Halsey is a potent presence in any room that they may step into and Saturday Night Live is no different. The chart-topping artist made their presence felt early and often with a medley of musical performances. First, the singer dominated the stage in a fierce green catsuit while performing "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" off of If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. Later on, Halsey returned in a black gown to perform "Darling" with former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham. With that said, they did much more than headline as the musical guest.
CELEBRITIES
power953.com

Halsey performs two songs, plays Kendall Jenner in fourth 'SNL' appearance

Halsey returned to SNL this weekend for the fourth time, performing two songs and playing Kendall Jenner in a sketch with host Kim Kardashian West. The singer first took the stage to perform "I am not a woman, I'm a god" off their latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. Then they returned to perform the song "Darling" with surprise guest Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
justjaredjr.com

Kendall Jenner Checks Out Unique Art at NYC Art Gallery

Kendall Jenner waves to the cameras while leaving an art gallery in New York City on Friday afternoon (October 15). The 25-year-old model wore a cute crochet top and black pants for the outing, and checked out some of the unique artwork inside the David Zwirner Gallery. Kendall even shared some of it on her Instagram Story with fans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
imdb.com

The $14 Throat Spray Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Lily Collins & More Stars Rave About

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Who knew honey is Hollywood's favorite beauty and wellness secret! If you're looking for an affordable, natural beauty product that also function as an all-in-one medicine cabinet, and will give you glowing skin, look no further than Beekeeper's Naturals B. Immune Propolis Throat Spray. And celebs like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Lily Collins, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and more have given the brand their stamp of approval. Not only will honey help you sustain energy and improve mental clarity, the...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Kendall Jenner Grabs Sushi for Dinner with BFF Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and chatted with Hailey Bieber as they made their way out to their rides after grabbing dinner with friends on Saturday night (October 16) at sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. For their night out, Kendall, 25, looked cool in a black, leather trench coat paired with black...
MALIBU, CA
Vogue

Kendall Jenner Does Understated And Sexy All In One Day

Kendall Jenner has an eye for items that effortlessly elevate any off-duty look. For autumn, she’s brought out a key essential from her wardrobe: the maxi trench coat. The 25-year-old model was spotted in New York wearing an oversized single-breasted trench coat in maroon that she paired with a simple grey tank top, faded boot-cut blue jeans, her trusty leather ankle boots from The Row and an oversized black leather tote. Of course, it wouldn’t be an understated KJ look if she didn’t throw on a cool pair of micro tortoiseshell shades to top it all off.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Revisits Her Love for Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier

Hold onto your vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, folks! Last night in New York City, Kendall Jenner stepped out in a sheer, body-skimming ensemble with an eagle printed across the long-sleeve shirt and matching skirt from Nn Officiel Vintage. The piece was from the Jean Paul Gaultier’s Soleil line, known for its semi-sheer pieces. For a full late ‘90s moment, Jenner paired the piece with a burgundy shoulder bag by The Row and a pair of Yeezy naked heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
justjaredjr.com

Hailey & Justin Bieber Meet Up With Kendall Jenner For Lakers & Suns Basketball Game

Hailey Bieber keeps close to husband Justin Bieber while leaving the Lakers basketball game held at Staples Center on Friday night (October 22) in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old model rocked a cool pumpkin face sweater and matched her cute green purse to the top for the sports event, while Justin rocked a bright pink beanie at the game.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy