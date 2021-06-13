Kendall Jenner Is Celebrating a Year Together With Devin Booker With a Sweet Tribute!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Who knew honey is Hollywood's favorite beauty and wellness secret! If you're looking for an affordable, natural beauty product that also function as an all-in-one medicine cabinet, and will give you glowing skin, look no further than Beekeeper's Naturals B. Immune Propolis Throat Spray. And celebs like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Lily Collins, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and more have given the brand their stamp of approval. Not only will honey help you sustain energy and improve mental clarity, the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO