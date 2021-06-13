Cancel
Astronomy

Twinkle, twinkle, you blinking star

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave I got this right? All taxpayers contribute to publicly funded arts, but those arts must only represent the views of the 43.6% of voters who elected this government (How Oliver Dowden became secretary of state for the culture wars, 11 June)? Another example of Boris Johnson’s “fairness” agenda, clearly.

ElectionsBBC

Batley and Spen by-election: PM Boris Johnson pledges to 'level up'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited West Yorkshire to galvanise Conservative support in the former seat of murdered MP Jo Cox. Mr Johnson went to Batley to campaign with Ryan Stephenson, Tory candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election. His visit came hours after a crushing by-election defeat in Buckinghamshire.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Is GB News a threat to democracy? That’s the million-dollar oesion

Last week, as a disciple of the religion of wokeness, I was busy boycotting products advertised on Andrew Sphagnum Moss Neil’s new anti-woke GB News channel, which has been difficult as many of them are goods and services I don’t use. Consequently, I spent Monday in the park under a willow tree trying determinedly to develop a taste for Kopparberg cider, so I could email the company later announcing I was no longer going to drink it. But, as I woke up in a puddle of my own urine on Tuesday morning, I learned that the fruity alcohol provider was the first of many firms to announce withdrawal from GB News’s slots. My liver had suffered needlessly, but I felt pretty good about myself because of the sacrifice I had considered making, but then hadn’t needed to anyway.
PoliticsTelegraph

The Tory base has sent Boris Johnson a warning: don't forget your heartlands

The stunning Tory defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-election, a constituency that has always voted Conservative, is a warning. Some of the issues at play have been emerging for a long time – house building in the countryside, the saga of HS2 – and were overlooked during the fight over Brexit. They can no longer be fudged. While the Tories have been focussed on translating Brexit into an electoral asset in the north, the party’s traditional heartlands feel ignored, particularly constituencies like this that voted Remain. They want to know what “levelling up” means for them. They suspect the answer is the state getting bigger, not smaller, squeezing the hard-pressed middle.
POTUSBBC

Former Speaker and Conservative MP John Bercow joins Labour

Former Speaker of the House of Commons and Tory MP John Bercow says he has changed allegiances to join Labour. He told the Observer the Conservatives under Boris Johnson were "reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic". The government "needs to be replaced", said Mr Bercow, who made controversial procedural...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

How did Boris Johnson become the defender of working-class culture?

Nothing could better illustrate the Great Class Inversion in British politics than a book to be published next month by David Skelton, called The New Snobbery. Skelton is a Conservative polemicist from Consett, County Durham, who used to be head of research at Policy Exchange, the think tank set up by Michael Gove.He explains that he wrote the book because he was not prepared to stand back while “left-wing people” found “new ways to describe the working class as bigoted or stupid”. He writes: “I saw prejudice against people I care about and places I love become acceptable in so-called...
PoliticsTelegraph

John Bercow joins Labour Party

John Bercow, the former Tory MP and Speaker of the House of Commons, has switched his political allegiances to join the Labour Party. Mr Bercow, who stepped down as Speaker in 2019 after 10 years, said he regards today’s Conservative Party as “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”. He...
Ella Gaskell, stylist to the stars and now you

Ella Gaskell, stylist to the stars and now you

With a portfolio featuring a who's who of the entertainment industry, Ella Gaskett is a stylist to stars. Now she's looking to dress you too. 'From the age of about seven, while out shopping with my mum, I stood telling people what they should and shouldn’t be wearing. My poor mum was so embarrassed, but it was instinctive for me.'
Public HealthFinancial Times

Lockdown continues, a shock in the Chilterns

Why the success of the UK’s vaccination programme is not enough. Boris Johnson reluctantly delayed the easing of England’s lockdown for another month, due to the spread of the Delta strain of coronavirus. Will the July 19 easing go ahead? Plus we discuss the Liberal Democrats’ surprise victory in the Chesham and Amersham by-election abs what it means for the government’s planning reforms. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Sarah Neville, Robert Shrimsley and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.
Politicsfoxhole.news

Tory MPs mock former Speaker Bercow’s “defection” to Labour

Conservative MPs expressed their surprise (or lack of) at former Speaker John Bercow’s announcement on Saturday that he had defected to the Labour Party, blasting the Tories as “populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic.”. The ex-Conservative MP made his remarks in an interview with The Observer, hit out at prime...
Electionsbbcgossip.com

‘They’ve taken us for granted’: ROBERT HARDMAN reports from the streets of Chesham & Amersham

Whatever the pundits might claim, they didn’t see this one coming. There was no BBC by-election special running into the early hours of yesterday morning . The armies of Press (myself included) who flocked to Hartlepool to witness last month’s demolition of the Labour Party had barely given a moment’s thought to this week’s by-election taking place in the Prime Minister’s own back yard.
POTUSTelegraph

Boris Johnson’s plans for new Royal Yacht ‘look like 1950s fishing trawler’

Boris Johnson's plans for a new national flagship have been criticised for looking like a "1950s fishing trawler" by the designer of the liner Queen Mary 2. Stephen Payne, who has spent two years drawing up alternative plans for a new Royal Yacht, said the Prime Minister's £200 million project, unveiled at the end of May, would be too small, cost £5 million a year to run and be difficult for the Royal Navy to crew.
Relationshipsbbcgossip.com

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ marriage certificate

The record of Boris Johnson‘s marriage to Carrie Symonds has been published today. A copy of the historic wedding certificate was made available at Westminster Register Office and lists Mr Johnson’s occupation as ‘Prime Minister of the United Kingdom’. The premier’s full name is given as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel...
chesham amersham

chesham amersham

Britain's newest MP, @SarahGreenLD to be sworn in after surprise Chesham & Amersham victory | by @simonharrisitv. Conservative MPs have urged the PM to reconsider planning reforms, which they blamed for the by-election loss in Chesham and Amersham. @NickFerrariLBC asks: should the PM reconsider?. Former Tory MP and Commons Speaker...
U.K.retailcrowd.co.uk

Who Pays for Boris Johnson’s $6 Million Vacation?

Even on his luxurious vacation in 2019, the Parliamentary Ethics Commissioner is investigating the British Prime Minister. When Boris Johnson won the election in December 2019, he felt he deserved a little rest, so he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds traveled to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ private island in the Caribbean, Mustiquera.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson says ‘rough winter’ could be ahead and cannot exclude ‘new horrors’

Boris Johnson has warned of a “rough winter” with pressures on the NHS “for all sorts of reasons”, amid warnings from scientific advisers the UK could see another surge of Covid.The prime minister, however, insisted “it’s looking good” for the government’s plan to end all remaining legal restrictions in England on 19 July — something Mr Johnson has referred to as the “terminus point”.Last week chief medical officer, professor Chris Whitty, urged the health service to brace itself for a difficult winter, adding it was his expectation “we will get a further winter surge” of coronavirus, or a spike in...