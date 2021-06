The unfunded liability of CalPRS, according to the Pension Institute at Stanford University is north of one trillion dollars. Yet, Guv Newsom is claiming the State has a $75 billion “surplus”. The unfunded liability of CalSTRS (teachers pensions) is north of $400 bill. Last year city and county government played the stock mark, via CalPRS, like you play blackjack at a casino. On total they bet $4.2 billion in newly issued bonds on the gamble of the stock market—if they fail, your taxes go up and pensions go down.