Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Davids Church, VA

Saint Davids Church events coming up

Posted by 
St Davids Church News Watch
St Davids Church News Watch
 7 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Davids Church calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Davids Church area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NRmi_0aT4AeBx00

Shenandoah Valley Motorcycle Expo

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Date/Time: Fri, Jun 25, 2021 - Sun, Jun 27, 2021 Location: Woodstock County Fairgrounds Address: [ Get Map ] 300 Fairground Rd. Woodstock, VA 22664 Event Website...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSGgG_0aT4AeBx00

Forest Bathing

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 2111 S Hollingsworth Rd, Woodstock, VA

Awaken your senses and calm your spirit through Forest Therapy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujlio_0aT4AeBx00

Uncorked Comedy Night - Muse Vineyards

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Mike Travers and Derrick Knopsnyder are two comedians from Pittsburgh PA who have been traveling around performing their show at winieries across the country since 2018. Their show is a mix of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crmRF_0aT4AeBx00

Winchester Small Business Academy

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 103 S Main St, Woodstock, VA

Small Business Academy! THE Opportunity to take your business to the next level!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFFrT_0aT4AeBx00

AFM Live at Woodstock Moose

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 152 Moose Rd, Woodstock, VA

AFM is a variety band bringing the valley a mess of hits spanning over many decades! Masterpieces from Sublime to Patsy Cline & everything in between! Contact AFM to inquire about band availability!

Learn More
St Davids Church News Watch

St Davids Church News Watch

St Davids Church, VA
0
Followers
8
Post
76
Views
ABOUT

With St Davids Church News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Woodstock, VA
City
Saint Davids Church, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pa#Live Events#Va 22664 Event Website#Va Mike Travers#Pittsburgh Pa#Va Small Business Academy#Va Afm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...