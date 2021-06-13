Cancel
Saint Marys, PA

Coming soon: Saint Marys events

St Marys Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Marys calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

DemStock 2021

Kersey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 316 Dietz Rd, Kersey, PA

Mark Your Calendars for the biggest event for Democrats in Northcentral/Northwest PA in 2021! We are still finalizing all the details but as of right now, we know that this will be a 2 day event...

Summer Day Camp

Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 600 Market St, Johnsonburg, PA

Summer Day Camp at the Johnsonburg Community Center for children ages 5-12! The cost is $20 per week for members and $25 per week for non-members and child must bring their own lunch. The week is...

Church Picnic

Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 6712 Laurel Mill Rd, Ridgway, PA

Meet at Sandy Beach Park for service at 10, followed by a picnic afterwards.

Eeyewitness to War: 4th Sundays at Mt. Zion FREE EVENT

Weedville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 27018 Caledonia Rd, Weedville, PA

Join us for guided tours of the 1851 church, site of an 1864 Civil War battle, and the adjacent cemetery. Tours include a living history presentation with Union army doctor describing how the...

Family Fun Days

Kersey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 316 Dietz Rd, Kersey, PA

Attached below are the contracts for the Family Fun Days on June 12 and 13, 2021. Contact Brandy at (814) 512-4169. craft-vendor-contractDownload food-truck-contractDownload outdoor-vendor-contract…

ABOUT

With St Marys Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

