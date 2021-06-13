Coming soon: Saint Marys events

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Marys calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

DemStock 2021 Kersey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 316 Dietz Rd, Kersey, PA

Mark Your Calendars for the biggest event for Democrats in Northcentral/Northwest PA in 2021! We are still finalizing all the details but as of right now, we know that this will be a 2 day event...

Summer Day Camp Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 600 Market St, Johnsonburg, PA

Summer Day Camp at the Johnsonburg Community Center for children ages 5-12! The cost is $20 per week for members and $25 per week for non-members and child must bring their own lunch. The week is...

Church Picnic Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 6712 Laurel Mill Rd, Ridgway, PA

Meet at Sandy Beach Park for service at 10, followed by a picnic afterwards.

Eeyewitness to War: 4th Sundays at Mt. Zion FREE EVENT Weedville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 27018 Caledonia Rd, Weedville, PA

Join us for guided tours of the 1851 church, site of an 1864 Civil War battle, and the adjacent cemetery. Tours include a living history presentation with Union army doctor describing how the...

Family Fun Days Kersey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 316 Dietz Rd, Kersey, PA

Attached below are the contracts for the Family Fun Days on June 12 and 13, 2021. Contact Brandy at (814) 512-4169. craft-vendor-contractDownload food-truck-contractDownload outdoor-vendor-contract…