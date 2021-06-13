Coming soon: Saint Marys events
(SAINT MARYS, PA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Marys calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 316 Dietz Rd, Kersey, PA
Mark Your Calendars for the biggest event for Democrats in Northcentral/Northwest PA in 2021! We are still finalizing all the details but as of right now, we know that this will be a 2 day event...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 600 Market St, Johnsonburg, PA
Summer Day Camp at the Johnsonburg Community Center for children ages 5-12! The cost is $20 per week for members and $25 per week for non-members and child must bring their own lunch. The week is...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 6712 Laurel Mill Rd, Ridgway, PA
Meet at Sandy Beach Park for service at 10, followed by a picnic afterwards.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 27018 Caledonia Rd, Weedville, PA
Join us for guided tours of the 1851 church, site of an 1864 Civil War battle, and the adjacent cemetery. Tours include a living history presentation with Union army doctor describing how the...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 316 Dietz Rd, Kersey, PA
Attached below are the contracts for the Family Fun Days on June 12 and 13, 2021. Contact Brandy at (814) 512-4169. craft-vendor-contractDownload food-truck-contractDownload outdoor-vendor-contract…