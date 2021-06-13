Grand Junction events coming up

(GRAND JUNCTION, IA) Grand Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

Halloween Party at the Rink Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1847 195th St, Jefferson, IA

It's our last night :( Come and join us as we celebrate Halloween a little early. Admission will be 1/2 off for those in costume. Prizes will be awarded at 8pm.

String Art Frame Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 N Wilson Ave, Jefferson, IA

Come and create this modern piece of decor art. You can use this to hang pictures, recipes or it makes the perfect air plant holder! Bonnie from Fudges Flowers will have Air plants for sale and...

Cruisin' to the Square (formerly Hot August Night) Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The 2021 “Cruisin’ to the Square” event (formerly Hot August Night) in Jefferson, Iowa is always the second Thursday of August with the rain date on Friday. Chuck Wenthold, organizer along with...

IA District Hyphen Retreat Ogden, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1130 Juneberry Rd, Ogden, IA

NEW LIFE CHURCH PHONE | 515-232-2515 EMAIL | NEWLIFEAMES@GMAIL.COM ADDRESS | 3505 S DUFF AVE AMES, IA 50010

Bell Tower Festival Car Show Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 W State St, Jefferson, IA

We are holding the Bell Tower Festival Car show this year on Saturday, June 12th at 1 !! Right after the parade. Make sure to check out the flyer and get registered! There is a $15.00 entry fee if...