Grand Junction, IA

Grand Junction events coming up

Grand Junction News Watch
 7 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, IA) Grand Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Hs92_0aT4AW5100

Halloween Party at the Rink

Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1847 195th St, Jefferson, IA

It's our last night :( Come and join us as we celebrate Halloween a little early. Admission will be 1/2 off for those in costume. Prizes will be awarded at 8pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbDyn_0aT4AW5100

String Art Frame

Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 N Wilson Ave, Jefferson, IA

Come and create this modern piece of decor art. You can use this to hang pictures, recipes or it makes the perfect air plant holder! Bonnie from Fudges Flowers will have Air plants for sale and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzbyT_0aT4AW5100

Cruisin' to the Square (formerly Hot August Night)

Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The 2021 “Cruisin’ to the Square” event (formerly Hot August Night) in Jefferson, Iowa is always the second Thursday of August with the rain date on Friday. Chuck Wenthold, organizer along with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14J4sE_0aT4AW5100

IA District Hyphen Retreat

Ogden, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1130 Juneberry Rd, Ogden, IA

NEW LIFE CHURCH PHONE | 515-232-2515 EMAIL | NEWLIFEAMES@GMAIL.COM ADDRESS | 3505 S DUFF AVE AMES, IA 50010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKvyp_0aT4AW5100

Bell Tower Festival Car Show

Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 W State St, Jefferson, IA

We are holding the Bell Tower Festival Car show this year on Saturday, June 12th at 1 !! Right after the parade. Make sure to check out the flyer and get registered! There is a $15.00 entry fee if...

Grand Junction News Watch

Grand Junction, IA
With Grand Junction News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

