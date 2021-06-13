Cancel
Kailua-kona, HI

Coming soon: Kailua Kona events

 7 days ago

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are coming to Kailua Kona.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kailua Kona:

Soul Thing

Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 75-5770 Alii Drive, #1st Floor, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

It's a Soul Thing! The best in Soul, Motown, Funk & Disco hits on the ocean front deck of Papa Kona Restaurant & Bar

Youth Summer Art Experience: Na Kaulana Mahina: The Phases of the Moon (Ages 9-12)

Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 78-6670 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

As part of our goal to foster a strong fibers program as an intimate way for us to reconnect to our aina, we have invited a host of Hawaii island artists that will take our keiki on a journey...

Divine Sight Plant Medicine Hawaii Ceremony Inner Goddess Retreat

Kealakekua, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Hello lovely siSTARs! We are formally inviting you to join in our one day women's Divine Sight Plant Medicine Journey in Hawaii with our church Temple of the Sacred Heart. ***This is held one the...

Cultural Activities & Demonstrations with Local Artists

Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 78-6670 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

Leis are traditionally given to express love, reverence, respect, congratulations and welcome. Learn the basic method of transforming green ti leaves into beautiful, twisted lei with...

Learn More
UCC Kona Coffee Picking & Farm Experience

Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 75-5568 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

2 Farm tours available, meet at the farm kiosk: Tour this majestic coffee farm, try your hand at picking ripe coffee cherry and witness how the harvest transforms to coffee in your cup. As a...

With Kailua-Kona Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

