New York calendar: Coming events
(NEW YORK, NY) Live events are coming to New York.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the New York area:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 541 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
@animotisart second solo art exhibit in the heart of the Chelsea art district. Come enjoy never before seen works by Michael Sadowsky
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 20 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
The Market will be open every Tuesday and Thursday through fall 2021 offering an array of local produce, flowers, baked-good
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 20 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
An event to raise funds for COVID relief in India, while celebrating Holi, the Indian spring festival of colors.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 27 West 35th Street, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001
Want to go on a few dates with only vaccinates singles? We got you covered!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Address: NYC, New York City, NY 10001
GET READY FOR THE SEXIEST WOMENS WEEKEND IN NYC JUNE 24-27TH THERE IS NO BETTER PLACE TO BE FOR WOMEN THAT LOVE WOMEN! YEAR 7 LETS GO LADIES