New York calendar: Coming events

Art Exhibit - Animotis New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 541 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001

@animotisart second solo art exhibit in the heart of the Chelsea art district. Come enjoy never before seen works by Michael Sadowsky

The Farmer's Market at the Backyard at Hudson Yards New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 20 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

The Market will be open every Tuesday and Thursday through fall 2021 offering an array of local produce, flowers, baked-good

Color For India New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 20 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

An event to raise funds for COVID relief in India, while celebrating Holi, the Indian spring festival of colors.

Vaccinated Speed Dating PLUS Singles Mixer New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 27 West 35th Street, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001

Want to go on a few dates with only vaccinates singles? We got you covered!

BAIT NYC 2021 PRIDE FOR WOMEN JUNE 24th - JUNE 27th!!! New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: NYC, New York City, NY 10001

GET READY FOR THE SEXIEST WOMENS WEEKEND IN NYC JUNE 24-27TH THERE IS NO BETTER PLACE TO BE FOR WOMEN THAT LOVE WOMEN! YEAR 7 LETS GO LADIES