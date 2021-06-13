Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
New York Bulletin
New York Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NEW YORK, NY) Live events are coming to New York.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New York area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jt7H3_0aT4ATQq00

Art Exhibit - Animotis

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 541 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001

@animotisart second solo art exhibit in the heart of the Chelsea art district. Come enjoy never before seen works by Michael Sadowsky

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlzP1_0aT4ATQq00

The Farmer's Market at the Backyard at Hudson Yards

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 20 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

The Market will be open every Tuesday and Thursday through fall 2021 offering an array of local produce, flowers, baked-good

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ab43_0aT4ATQq00

Color For India

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 20 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

An event to raise funds for COVID relief in India, while celebrating Holi, the Indian spring festival of colors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35J9qJ_0aT4ATQq00

Vaccinated Speed Dating PLUS Singles Mixer

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 27 West 35th Street, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001

Want to go on a few dates with only vaccinates singles? We got you covered!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2oyR_0aT4ATQq00

BAIT NYC 2021 PRIDE FOR WOMEN JUNE 24th - JUNE 27th!!!

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: NYC, New York City, NY 10001

GET READY FOR THE SEXIEST WOMENS WEEKEND IN NYC JUNE 24-27TH THERE IS NO BETTER PLACE TO BE FOR WOMEN THAT LOVE WOMEN! YEAR 7 LETS GO LADIES

Learn More
New York Bulletin

New York Bulletin

New York, NY
1
Followers
15
Post
304
Views
ABOUT

With New York Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Chelsea, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Hudson Yards#Sun Jun#Animotisart#Covid#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Arts
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
New York Bulletin

This is the cheapest gas in New York right now

(NEW YORK, NY) Gas prices vary across in the New York area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon. Diesel & Gas at 210 14Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.