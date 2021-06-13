Live events Saint Cloud — what’s coming up

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are coming to Saint Cloud.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Cloud area:

Vendetta Vixens 8 Year Anniversary Show Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 11 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Join the Vendetta Vixens burlesque troupe in celebrating the 8 year anniversary!

Modern Horizons 2 Prerelease!! Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1415 Division St, Waite Park, MN

It's Modern Horizons 2 Prerelease time, and this set is a doozy. This is where Fetch lands make their return alongside hits like Cabal Coffers, Imperial Recruiter, and new cards like Dakkon...

Food for Thought: Session #1 - Understanding Cultural Nuances Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

FOOD FOR THOUGHT is a lunchtime conversation series for St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce members. Participants will explore the complexities of culture and cultural understandings, debunk myths...

Beach Boys Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1700 Parkway Dr, Waite Park, MN

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with...

St. Cloud Crossroads Mall Fall Craft & Gift Show Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

... more A Mall Show organized by Carousel Shows. This Minnesota Mall Show will have fine art, crafts and commercial/retail exhibitors, and no food booths.