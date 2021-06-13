What’s up Saint Anthony: Local events calendar
(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Saint Anthony calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Saint Anthony area:
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 306 S 1st W, Rexburg, ID
This martial art-based class is designed for all fitness levels. Work at your own pace. Includes, cardio, kickboxing and strength. Visit campusrec.byui.edu to register.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: W 7th S, Rexburg, ID
THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:20 PM
Join us for mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) meditation each week. MBSR is a quiet contemplation practice proven to help reduce stress and promote focus. Just sit and listen to promptings...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID
Season: Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October 15, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PMLocation: South College Avenue in Downtown Rexburg.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID
Runners groups is drop-in running for those students who would like to join for social interaction and for training and to get in better shape and to have fun.