What’s up Saint Anthony: Local events calendar

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Saint Anthony calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Anthony area:

Spring Fitness Class: Yoga Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 306 S 1st W, Rexburg, ID

This martial art-based class is designed for all fitness levels. Work at your own pace. Includes, cardio, kickboxing and strength. Visit campusrec.byui.edu to register.

Drop-In at the Ropes Course Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: W 7th S, Rexburg, ID

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Mindfulness Based Stress Deduction Class Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:20 PM

Join us for mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) meditation each week. MBSR is a quiet contemplation practice proven to help reduce stress and promote focus. Just sit and listen to promptings...

Rexburg Farmer's Market Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October 15, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PMLocation: South College Avenue in Downtown Rexburg.

Runners Group Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

Runners groups is drop-in running for those students who would like to join for social interaction and for training and to get in better shape and to have fun.