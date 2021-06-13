Cancel
Rexburg, ID

What’s up Saint Anthony: Local events calendar

St Anthony Post
St Anthony Post
(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Saint Anthony calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Anthony area:

Spring Fitness Class: Yoga

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 306 S 1st W, Rexburg, ID

This martial art-based class is designed for all fitness levels. Work at your own pace. Includes, cardio, kickboxing and strength. Visit campusrec.byui.edu to register.

Drop-In at the Ropes Course

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: W 7th S, Rexburg, ID

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Mindfulness Based Stress Deduction Class

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:20 PM

Join us for mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) meditation each week. MBSR is a quiet contemplation practice proven to help reduce stress and promote focus. Just sit and listen to promptings...

Rexburg Farmer's Market

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October 15, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PMLocation: South College Avenue in Downtown Rexburg.

Runners Group

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

Runners groups is drop-in running for those students who would like to join for social interaction and for training and to get in better shape and to have fun.

