Saint Augustine calendar: Coming events

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Saint Augustine calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Augustine:

Sacred Sessions Ecstatic Dance Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 23 Cuna Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Ecstatic Dance in downtown Saint Augustine historic district - local flow and dance community

JON MCLAUGHLIN Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Jon McLaughlin October 23, 2020, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBD.

Beaches A1A PHC Beach Bash 2021 St Augustine Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 860 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL

On the clock throughout this awesome event handling emcee duties, running sound, and keeping our musical troubadours happy and hydrated! This event is SOLD OUT!

Weekly Golf Clinics Elkton, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 4900 Cypress Links Blvd, Elkton, FL

Join us at St. Johns Golf Club for one of our weekly Golf Clinics on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Learn the game or hone your skills. All skill levels welcome. * Thursday, Friday (Ladies Only) ...

Erica Sunshine Lee St Augustine Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 860 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL

When you mix a country girl heart, gypsy soul with a kick ass rock and roll attitude and a splash of the islands, you get Erica Sunshine Lee. ******** Erica Sunshine Lee ...