Piñon, NM

Pinon calendar: Events coming up

Piñon Today
 7 days ago

(PINON, NM) Live events are coming to Pinon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pinon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlnTY_0aT49iib00

TVFD General Meeting

Timberon, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 27 Bobwhite St, Timberon, NM

“First Thursday’s” General meeting of the Timberon Volunteer Fire Department. The public is welcome to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYsqU_0aT49iib00

Luciferian March for a One World Government Cloudcroft, NM

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM

Greetings citizens of Cloudcroft,NM We are the Disciples of Lucifer. And we are here to fulfill the Prophecies of Revelations and start the foundation of forming a One World Government. We are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqwrJ_0aT49iib00

SPiVEY

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

SPiVEY at Cloudcroft Brewing Company, 1301 Burro Avenue, Cloudcroft, United States on Sun Jun 27 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2FDA_0aT49iib00

LMDLC VS PHOENIX

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

LMDLC VS PHOENIX at Cloudcroft Bears Football Field, Cloudcroft, NM, US 88317, Cloudcroft, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTe2x_0aT49iib00

Special Guest: Steve Bellew

Mayhill, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:15 AM

Address: 3510 US-82, Mayhill, NM

Bro. Steve Bellew is coming to #preachtheWord on June 20th at 11AM! Steve serves as the Executive Director of the Baptist Convention of New Mexico, and you'll not want to miss it!

Piñon Today

Piñon Today

Piñon, NM
ABOUT

With Piñon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

