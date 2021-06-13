Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, MS

Philadelphia events calendar

Posted by 
Philadelphia Dispatch
Philadelphia Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Philadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Philadelphia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l39Mt_0aT49hps00

Varsity Football @ Leake

Madden, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Rebel Dr, Madden, MS

The Leake Academy (Madden, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Jackson Academy (Jackson, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f798D_0aT49hps00

Heart O' Dixie Triathlon

Louisville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 1290 Smyth Lake Rd, Louisville, MS

The Heart O' Dixie Triathlon is on Saturday July 24, 2021. It includes the following events: Heart O' Dixie Individual, Heart O' Dixie Relay Team Captain (creates team), and Heart O' Dixie Relay...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qWcE_0aT49hps00

Mississippi Women's State Amateur Championship

Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 13541 MS-16, Philadelphia, MS

54-hole stroke play championship open to female amateurs who are bona fide residents of the state of Mississippi for at least 60 days prior to the first round of the tournament. Championship and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Md7jr_0aT49hps00

Philadelphia Gun Show

Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 12000 MS-15 #2, Philadelphia, MS

The Philadelphia Gun Show will be held on Dec 4th – 5th, 2021 in Philadelphia, MS. This Philadelphia gun show is held at Neshoba County Coliseum and hosted by Big Pop Gun Shows. All federal, state...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205miS_0aT49hps00

SUMMER JAM 2021 FEATURING FAM0US TWINSSS

Newton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 128 S Main St, Newton, MS

SUMMER JAM Horse & Bike ride Concert featuring Fam0us Twinsss . Viral promoter Johnny Morgan on the mic and Dj YoungCity

Learn More
Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia, MS
25
Followers
16
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philadelphia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
City
Newton, MS
City
Madden, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Philadelphia, MS
City
Louisville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Philadelphia, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#Horse#Dj#Live Events#The Leake Academy#Ms#Jackson Academy#Thu Jun 06#Sun Jun#The Philadelphia Gun Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related