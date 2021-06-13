Philadelphia events calendar

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Philadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Philadelphia:

Varsity Football @ Leake Madden, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Rebel Dr, Madden, MS

The Leake Academy (Madden, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Jackson Academy (Jackson, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Heart O' Dixie Triathlon Louisville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 1290 Smyth Lake Rd, Louisville, MS

The Heart O' Dixie Triathlon is on Saturday July 24, 2021. It includes the following events: Heart O' Dixie Individual, Heart O' Dixie Relay Team Captain (creates team), and Heart O' Dixie Relay...

Mississippi Women's State Amateur Championship Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 13541 MS-16, Philadelphia, MS

54-hole stroke play championship open to female amateurs who are bona fide residents of the state of Mississippi for at least 60 days prior to the first round of the tournament. Championship and...

Philadelphia Gun Show Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 12000 MS-15 #2, Philadelphia, MS

The Philadelphia Gun Show will be held on Dec 4th – 5th, 2021 in Philadelphia, MS. This Philadelphia gun show is held at Neshoba County Coliseum and hosted by Big Pop Gun Shows. All federal, state...

SUMMER JAM 2021 FEATURING FAM0US TWINSSS Newton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 128 S Main St, Newton, MS

SUMMER JAM Horse & Bike ride Concert featuring Fam0us Twinsss . Viral promoter Johnny Morgan on the mic and Dj YoungCity