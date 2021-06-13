Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Live events coming up in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Pittsburgh is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsburgh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCVIj_0aT49gx900

August 2021 Timed Ticket

Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Contemporary Craft is now open for your visit with advanced ticketing and safety protocols required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgUcN_0aT49gx900

Hammer Forming Skills with Kattie Jones

Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Students will learn one of the oldest forms of metal fabrication, hammer forming!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtA9T_0aT49gx900

I Could Tell You Stories: Fiction/Nonfiction Writing Class

Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 3700 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

This is a 4-part writers workshop series will be led by Sharon Dilworth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6dbK_0aT49gx900

Electrostatic Powder Coating with Courtney Powell

Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Learn how to add color to copper using electrostatic power coating!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmdFq_0aT49gx900

Visiting Artist Lecture with Atsushi Futatsuya (In-Person & Virtual)

Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Learn more about Atsushi's journey with Sashiko and its cultural importance.

With Pittsburgh Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

