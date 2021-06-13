Events on the Mount Nebo calendar

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Live events are coming to Mount Nebo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mount Nebo:

Family Fun Night Rainelle, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 617 Kanawha Ave, Rainelle, WV

Lots and lots of fun games for all ages. Laser tag, corn hole, nerf gun wars, and skee-ball to name a few. Gift card prize drawings.

Adam Young! Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

We’ll be backing up our favorite Adam at The LocaL, 9 to 12 June 19. Come out and support local business and live music!

WV Childrens Charity Off Road Jamboree Nettie, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 539 Exotic Rd, Nettie, WV

Sports event in Canvas, WV by Mountaineer Offroad on Thursday, July 1 2021 with 183 people interested.

40SC Open Fun Show Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 19 Memorial Park Rd Suite B, Summersville, WV

Please join us for a fun-filled Family Open show on June 26th!! There will be English, Western, Gaited, Speed, and youth classes! Show bill will be posted soon. Concession stand will be open! If...

Cowgirls Attend Good Evening Ranch Saddle Series #3 Canvas, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1458 Groves Rd, Canvas, WV

Join us for a Family friendly trip to the Good Evening Ranch in Canvas WV to cheer on the Cowboys and Cowgirls as they turn n burn! Looks like there might even be a few of our own Cowgirls racing...