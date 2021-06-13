Coming soon: Mt Vernon events
(MT VERNON, IL) Live events are coming to Mt Vernon.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Vernon:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 124 5th St, Nason, IL
Our Annual Shrimp Fest.... 3 days! Friday Saturday Sunday plans in the making... music & details coming soon
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Address: 301 N Central St, Woodlawn, IL
Is there just one God? . . . Who is God? . . . What is God like? . . . Does God love me? . . . Can I know God? Our kids grapple with questions like these every day. At Mystery Island, we’ll...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM
Address: 468 North Ken Gray Pkwy, Ina, IL
Grades 4-8 June 21-24, Mon-Thurs, 9:00am-3:30pm COMED 6331-01 Location: Student Center, Room 110 Kids, are you interested in learning how to run your own bakeshop? Join RLC professional pastry...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 205 North 44th Street, Mount Vernon, IL 62864
10th Annual Ash Bash Music Festival - Featuring Lucero - FREE TICKETS
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 131 Davidson Avenue, Mount Vernon, IL 62864
Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city