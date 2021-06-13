Coming soon: Mt Vernon events

(MT VERNON, IL) Live events are coming to Mt Vernon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Vernon:

Bubba's Too Annual Shrimp Fest Nason, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 5th St, Nason, IL

Our Annual Shrimp Fest.... 3 days! Friday Saturday Sunday plans in the making... music & details coming soon

VBS-Mystery Island Woodlawn, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 N Central St, Woodlawn, IL

Is there just one God? . . . Who is God? . . . What is God like? . . . Does God love me? . . . Can I know God? Our kids grapple with questions like these every day. At Mystery Island, we’ll...

Music & Movement Kids Camp Gr PreK-3 Ina, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 468 North Ken Gray Pkwy, Ina, IL

Grades 4-8 June 21-24, Mon-Thurs, 9:00am-3:30pm COMED 6331-01 Location: Student Center, Room 110 Kids, are you interested in learning how to run your own bakeshop? Join RLC professional pastry...

Ash Bash 2022 Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 205 North 44th Street, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

10th Annual Ash Bash Music Festival - Featuring Lucero - FREE TICKETS

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town! Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 131 Davidson Avenue, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city