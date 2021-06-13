Cancel
Mount Vernon, IL

Coming soon: Mt Vernon events

Mt Vernon Voice
 7 days ago

(MT VERNON, IL) Live events are coming to Mt Vernon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Vernon:

Bubba's Too Annual Shrimp Fest

Nason, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 5th St, Nason, IL

Our Annual Shrimp Fest.... 3 days! Friday Saturday Sunday plans in the making... music & details coming soon

VBS-Mystery Island

Woodlawn, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 N Central St, Woodlawn, IL

Is there just one God? . . . Who is God? . . . What is God like? . . . Does God love me? . . . Can I know God? Our kids grapple with questions like these every day. At Mystery Island, we’ll...

Music & Movement Kids Camp Gr PreK-3

Ina, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 468 North Ken Gray Pkwy, Ina, IL

Grades 4-8 June 21-24, Mon-Thurs, 9:00am-3:30pm COMED 6331-01 Location: Student Center, Room 110 Kids, are you interested in learning how to run your own bakeshop? Join RLC professional pastry...

Ash Bash 2022

Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 205 North 44th Street, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

10th Annual Ash Bash Music Festival - Featuring Lucero - FREE TICKETS

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town!

Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 131 Davidson Avenue, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

Mt Vernon Voice

ABOUT

With Mt Vernon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

