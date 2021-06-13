Mount Shasta events calendar

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Mount Shasta is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Shasta:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Weed, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Weed, CA 96094

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

The Community Garden CONNECTION Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Address: 5840 Dunsmuir Ave ste a, Dunsmuir, CA

Children will learn to plant and care for fresh seasonal vegetables in hands-on activities, and harvest them under the guidance of Garden Instructors.

Vacation Bible School Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 750 S Weed Blvd, Weed, CA

Is there just one God? Who is God? What is God like? Does God love me? Can I know God? Our kids grapple with questions like these every day. At Mystery Island, we’ll uncover the truth about our...

Dunsmuir Farmers Market Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 5529 Dunsmuir Ave, Dunsmuir, CA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 7PM Location: Spruce St. Dunsmuir Ave., Dunsmuir, CA 96025.

Weed Carnevale 2021 Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 34 Main St, Weed, CA

July 8-11 (tentatively), 2021 at Bel Air Park Bocce Ball, Horseshoe Tournaments, and More! Commercial Vendor Application - 2021 (pdf) Commercial Food Vendor Application - 2021 (pdf) Non Profit...