Events on the La Follette calendar

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) La Follette is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Follette area:

Mountain Mamas @The Local Jacksboro, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Hey y’all! We will be setting up at The Local SURPRISE! We will have door hangers, tumblers, bows, & much more! Come down & see momma & I! We are so thankful that The Local is putting on this...

One-Way Band Jacksboro, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 740 Indian River Boat Dock Rd, Jacksboro, TN

Rockin' the Docks in Jacksboro. Come out and have a great time on the lake.

At Twin Cove Marina Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1835 Ridge Rd, Caryville, TN

At Twin Cove Marina at Twin Cove Resort and Marina, 1835 Ridge Rd, Caryville, TN, US 37714, Caryville, United States on Thu Jun 17 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Healthy Hike Rocky Top, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 125 Village Green Cir, Rocky Top, TN

Join Ranger Holly for a hike on the Marine Railway Trail! We will discuss Healthy Parks/Healthy Person, and how you can earn points to get free gear, overnight stays, and more in your state parks...

TN Promise Saturday Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions offering an associate...