La Grange, WY

Lagrange events coming soon

La Grange News Flash
 7 days ago

(LAGRANGE, WY) Live events are coming to Lagrange.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lagrange:

Lions club 100th year bash

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: W 15th Ave & W E St, Torrington, WY

Craft fair, beer garden, hamburger stand, corn hole tournament, music and much more.... We are looking for people to help organize and or participate in our bash!! Help by organizing a bike race...

Scotts Bluff County Fair

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 130625 County Rd E, Mitchell, NE

Scotts Bluff County Fair features rock wall, bubble tower and stilts, little miss cowgirl and little mister cowboy pageant, teen dance, carnival, and much more.

On Location: Festival of Hope

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 130625 County Rd E, Mitchell, NE

On Location: Festival of Hope Live Broadcast on 93.3 KMOR/94.1 The Brand/101.3 KOZY

GUN SHOW

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 130625 County Rd E, Mitchell, NE

OUR GUNS SHOWS TAKE PLACE THE FIRST WEEKEND IN MARCH AND THE FIRST WEEKEND IN NOVEMBER, EACH YEAR. BLUFFS SHOOTERS CLUB LOOKS FORWARD TO THESE EVENTS WHICH OFFER A GREAT PLACE FOR FOLKS TO BROWSE...

Yee Haw Daze

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Shopping event by Yee Haw Daze on Friday, October 1 2021 with 240 people interested.

La Grange News Flash

La Grange, WY
ABOUT

With La Grange News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

