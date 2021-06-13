Indian Springs events coming up

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Indian Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indian Springs area:

Wine Yoga-Retreat on Charleston Peak Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd, Outdoor on the Terrace, Mt Charleston, NV 89124

Sip some wine delish, lightly stretch, and enjoy an outdoor experience on a mountainside terrace up at Mount Charleston.

Las Vegas PRIDE OUTside Hike Mt Charleston, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 6-34 Kyle Canyon Rd, Mt Charleston, NV

Las Vegas PRIDE is excited to present this monthly event for all ages! With PRIDE OUTside, we invite you to join us each month as we meet in the great outdoors for fun activities. Make sure to...

Valley Electric Board Meeting June Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 800 NV-372, Pahrump, NV

Thank you for joining us for the June 2021 Valley Electric Association, Inc. Board of Directors meeting. This meeting will be performed as similar to our in-person meetings as possible. We ask...

FREE CLASSES: Gut Health w/ Wooden Pillow Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:10 AM

Address: 6720 North Durango Drive, ## 240, Las Vegas, NV 89149

We combine intestine exercise with acupressure self-healing and deep relaxation.

MG Bailey Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV

MG Bailey brings his one man show to The Hubb. Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. Performing at venues ranging from...