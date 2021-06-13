Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Springs, NV

Indian Springs events coming up

Posted by 
Indian Springs News Flash
Indian Springs News Flash
 7 days ago

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Indian Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indian Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duLF1_0aT49Ziw00

Wine Yoga-Retreat on Charleston Peak

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd, Outdoor on the Terrace, Mt Charleston, NV 89124

Sip some wine delish, lightly stretch, and enjoy an outdoor experience on a mountainside terrace up at Mount Charleston.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463o0K_0aT49Ziw00

Las Vegas PRIDE OUTside Hike

Mt Charleston, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 6-34 Kyle Canyon Rd, Mt Charleston, NV

Las Vegas PRIDE is excited to present this monthly event for all ages! With PRIDE OUTside, we invite you to join us each month as we meet in the great outdoors for fun activities. Make sure to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sL61y_0aT49Ziw00

Valley Electric Board Meeting June

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 800 NV-372, Pahrump, NV

Thank you for joining us for the June 2021 Valley Electric Association, Inc. Board of Directors meeting. This meeting will be performed as similar to our in-person meetings as possible. We ask...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnCAE_0aT49Ziw00

FREE CLASSES: Gut Health w/ Wooden Pillow

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:10 AM

Address: 6720 North Durango Drive, ## 240, Las Vegas, NV 89149

We combine intestine exercise with acupressure self-healing and deep relaxation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l39lT_0aT49Ziw00

MG Bailey

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV

MG Bailey brings his one man show to The Hubb. Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. Performing at venues ranging from...

Learn More
Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs, NV
1
Followers
11
Post
33
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Indian Springs, NV
City
Pahrump, NV
City
Mount Charleston, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Exercise#Sun Jun#Nv 89124 Sip#Sun Jul 07#Board Of Directors#W Bell Vista Ave#Hubb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...