Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cañon City, CO

Canon City calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Cañon City Times
Cañon City Times
 7 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Live events are coming to Canon City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canon City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1y3Q_0aT49YqD00

WOD & WINE - Ladies Only

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ladies only WOD & WINE. Bring a snack to share. We will have a WOD planned for all fitness abilities followed by wine and snacks. Non-members pay a $5 drop in fee.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGyRC_0aT49YqD00

Colorado Prison Museum Ghost Hunt

Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 201 North 1st Street, Cañon City, CO 81212

One of the most haunted prisons in Colorado! Are you ready and brave enough to become a ghost hunter for the night?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOvzm_0aT49YqD00

Trivia Night with Hat @ Florence Brewing Company

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 S Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

It\'s your favorite Trivia Night with our host, Hat! He will be hosting 5 rounds of socially-distanced trivia and we couldn\'t be more excited! . Here\'s how it will work: Reserve your table any...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1imc_0aT49YqD00

Canon City, CO Concealed Carry Class

Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 3075 U.S. 50, Cañon City, CO 81212

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoU60_0aT49YqD00

Florence Farmers Market

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
Cañon City Times

Cañon City Times

Cañon City, CO
4
Followers
12
Post
97
Views
ABOUT

With Cañon City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
City
Florence, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
Cañon City, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Sun Jun#Wod#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related