Canon City calendar: Coming events

(CANON CITY, CO) Live events are coming to Canon City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canon City:

WOD & WINE - Ladies Only Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ladies only WOD & WINE. Bring a snack to share. We will have a WOD planned for all fitness abilities followed by wine and snacks. Non-members pay a $5 drop in fee.

Colorado Prison Museum Ghost Hunt Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 201 North 1st Street, Cañon City, CO 81212

One of the most haunted prisons in Colorado! Are you ready and brave enough to become a ghost hunter for the night?

Trivia Night with Hat @ Florence Brewing Company Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 S Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

It\'s your favorite Trivia Night with our host, Hat! He will be hosting 5 rounds of socially-distanced trivia and we couldn\'t be more excited! . Here\'s how it will work: Reserve your table any...

Canon City, CO Concealed Carry Class Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 3075 U.S. 50, Cañon City, CO 81212

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Florence Farmers Market Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...