Events on the Yreka calendar

(YREKA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Yreka calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yreka area:

Weed Carnevale 2021 Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 34 Main St, Weed, CA

July 8-11 (tentatively), 2021 at Bel Air Park Bocce Ball, Horseshoe Tournaments, and More! Commercial Vendor Application - 2021 (pdf) Commercial Food Vendor Application - 2021 (pdf) Non Profit...

NSS Annual Convention Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Over 1,000 cavers from across North America and around the world will gather near California’s 14-thousand foot Mount Shasta Volcano for our annual convention. This week-long event includes...

Heading to north to the Marbles to get away from the building wilderness crowds Fort Jones, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: Fort Jones, CA

Still looking for my first venture into the Marble Mountains Wilderness, aiming again for the Sky High Lakes and Rim and I've decided I can do this on a 1-night, 2 day trek but am more inclined to...

39TH FATHERS DAY CAR SHOW Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka, CA

Fathers Day Sunday June 20th, 2021 Yreka, CA: Car Show hosted by the Siskiyou region of CHVA Contemporary historical vehicles association, and will be held at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds. 1712...

Rod Barba Memorial Race Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka, CA

Rod Barba Memorial Race is on Facebook. To connect with Rod Barba Memorial Race, join Facebook today.