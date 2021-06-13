Events on the Yreka calendar
(YREKA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Yreka calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Yreka area:
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: 34 Main St, Weed, CA
July 8-11 (tentatively), 2021 at Bel Air Park Bocce Ball, Horseshoe Tournaments, and More! Commercial Vendor Application - 2021 (pdf) Commercial Food Vendor Application - 2021 (pdf) Non Profit...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Over 1,000 cavers from across North America and around the world will gather near California’s 14-thousand foot Mount Shasta Volcano for our annual convention. This week-long event includes...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Address: Fort Jones, CA
Still looking for my first venture into the Marble Mountains Wilderness, aiming again for the Sky High Lakes and Rim and I've decided I can do this on a 1-night, 2 day trek but am more inclined to...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka, CA
Fathers Day Sunday June 20th, 2021 Yreka, CA: Car Show hosted by the Siskiyou region of CHVA Contemporary historical vehicles association, and will be held at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds. 1712...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka, CA
Rod Barba Memorial Race is on Facebook. To connect with Rod Barba Memorial Race, join Facebook today.