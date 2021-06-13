Cancel
Yreka, CA

Events on the Yreka calendar

Yreka Times
Yreka Times
(YREKA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Yreka calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yreka area:

Weed Carnevale 2021

Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 34 Main St, Weed, CA

July 8-11 (tentatively), 2021 at Bel Air Park Bocce Ball, Horseshoe Tournaments, and More! Commercial Vendor Application - 2021 (pdf) Commercial Food Vendor Application - 2021 (pdf) Non Profit...

NSS Annual Convention

Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Over 1,000 cavers from across North America and around the world will gather near California’s 14-thousand foot Mount Shasta Volcano for our annual convention. This week-long event includes...

Heading to north to the Marbles to get away from the building wilderness crowds

Fort Jones, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: Fort Jones, CA

Still looking for my first venture into the Marble Mountains Wilderness, aiming again for the Sky High Lakes and Rim and I've decided I can do this on a 1-night, 2 day trek but am more inclined to...

39TH FATHERS DAY CAR SHOW

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka, CA

Fathers Day Sunday June 20th, 2021 Yreka, CA: Car Show hosted by the Siskiyou region of CHVA Contemporary historical vehicles association, and will be held at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds. 1712...

Rod Barba Memorial Race

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka, CA

Rod Barba Memorial Race is on Facebook. To connect with Rod Barba Memorial Race, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Yreka Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

