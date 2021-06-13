Big Bear Lake events coming soon
(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Big Bear Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Big Bear Lake area:
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 PM
Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
"Best Shot" The Benatar Experience and "Just Pretending" The Ultimate Tribute to The Pretenders: Performing together in a Women of Rock Show
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM
Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Come see Zed Zeppelin-Tribute band rock the stage with opener Sonic Temple!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Oct. 19-17th. Free show for the consumer to see built out vans, 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Vintage Halen takes the stage to rock the night away. Stranglehold (Ted Nugent) will also be performing!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: Starvation Flats, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
We're headed to BIG BEAR for our 6th Annual Fall Getaway, happening October 8-10th. Get ready to discover a way to better health, fitness a