Big Bear Lake events coming soon

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Big Bear Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Big Bear Lake area:

"Best Shot"-The Benatar Experience w/ Just Pretending-Pretenders Tribute Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

"Best Shot" The Benatar Experience and "Just Pretending" The Ultimate Tribute to The Pretenders: Performing together in a Women of Rock Show

Zen Zeppelin-Tribute w/ Sonic Temple Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Come see Zed Zeppelin-Tribute band rock the stage with opener Sonic Temple!

Adventure Van Expo-Big Bear Lake, Ca Hosted by Walter's of Riverside Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Oct. 19-17th. Free show for the consumer to see built out vans, 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories.

Vintage Halen with Stranglehold (Ted Nugent) Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Vintage Halen takes the stage to rock the night away. Stranglehold (Ted Nugent) will also be performing!

Hi-C Fitness Retreats: Big Bear Fall Getaway Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Starvation Flats, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

We're headed to BIG BEAR for our 6th Annual Fall Getaway, happening October 8-10th. Get ready to discover a way to better health, fitness a