Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

Big Bear Lake events coming soon

Posted by 
Big Bear Bulletin
Big Bear Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Big Bear Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Big Bear Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dlz9N_0aT49W4l00

"Best Shot"-The Benatar Experience w/ Just Pretending-Pretenders Tribute

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

"Best Shot" The Benatar Experience and "Just Pretending" The Ultimate Tribute to The Pretenders: Performing together in a Women of Rock Show

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhRUN_0aT49W4l00

Zen Zeppelin-Tribute w/ Sonic Temple

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Come see Zed Zeppelin-Tribute band rock the stage with opener Sonic Temple!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6zbH_0aT49W4l00

Adventure Van Expo-Big Bear Lake, Ca Hosted by Walter's of Riverside

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Oct. 19-17th. Free show for the consumer to see built out vans, 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFrGt_0aT49W4l00

Vintage Halen with Stranglehold (Ted Nugent)

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Vintage Halen takes the stage to rock the night away. Stranglehold (Ted Nugent) will also be performing!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAjHq_0aT49W4l00

Hi-C Fitness Retreats: Big Bear Fall Getaway

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Starvation Flats, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

We're headed to BIG BEAR for our 6th Annual Fall Getaway, happening October 8-10th. Get ready to discover a way to better health, fitness a

Learn More
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear, CA
1
Followers
17
Post
227
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
Local
California Government
Big Bear Lake, CA
Government
City
Big Bear, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Ted Nugent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Sun Oct 10#92315 Vintage Halen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Big Bear Lake, CAPosted by
Big Bear Bulletin

Where's the cheapest gas in Big Bear Lake?

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) According to Big Bear Lake gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 40553 Big Bear Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Big Bear Lake, CAPosted by
Big Bear Bulletin

Weather Forecast For Big Bear Lake

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Big Bear Lake: Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during