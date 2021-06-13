Events on the Amargosa Valley calendar

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Amargosa Valley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amargosa Valley:

Copy of Death Valley Workshop 2021 Death Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 51880 CA-190, DEATH VALLEY, CA 92328

Death Valley Workshop and Photoshop Class 2021 (10 Seats Only)

Valley Electric Board Meeting June Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 800 NV-372, Pahrump, NV

Thank you for joining us for the June 2021 Valley Electric Association, Inc. Board of Directors meeting. This meeting will be performed as similar to our in-person meetings as possible. We ask...

First Friday Karaoke with KJ Piper Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 1330 5th St, Pahrump, NV

On the first Friday of the month, YOU'RE the star! Join us for a night of drink & song with KJ Piper and the beautiful Bearded Ladies!

MG Bailey Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV

MG Bailey brings his one man show to The Hubb. Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. Performing at venues ranging from...

Prostate Cancer Support Group Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 360 S Lola Ln, Pahrump, NV

Contact : Tom Waters Email : twaters2015@gmail.com Phone : 702-379-3449