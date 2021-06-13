Cancel
Amargosa Valley, NV

Events on the Amargosa Valley calendar

Amargosa Valley Digest
 7 days ago

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Amargosa Valley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amargosa Valley:

Copy of Death Valley Workshop 2021

Death Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 51880 CA-190, DEATH VALLEY, CA 92328

Death Valley Workshop and Photoshop Class 2021 (10 Seats Only)

Valley Electric Board Meeting June

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 800 NV-372, Pahrump, NV

Thank you for joining us for the June 2021 Valley Electric Association, Inc. Board of Directors meeting. This meeting will be performed as similar to our in-person meetings as possible. We ask...

First Friday Karaoke with KJ Piper

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 1330 5th St, Pahrump, NV

On the first Friday of the month, YOU'RE the star! Join us for a night of drink & song with KJ Piper and the beautiful Bearded Ladies!

MG Bailey

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV

MG Bailey brings his one man show to The Hubb. Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. Performing at venues ranging from...

Prostate Cancer Support Group

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 360 S Lola Ln, Pahrump, NV

Contact : Tom Waters Email : twaters2015@gmail.com Phone : 702-379-3449

Amargosa Valley Digest

ABOUT

With Amargosa Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

