Dover-foxcroft, ME

Coming soon: Dover Foxcroft events

Dover-Foxcroft Post
 7 days ago

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Live events are lining up on the Dover Foxcroft calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dover Foxcroft area:

Kris Kringle Fair

Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Annual holiday craft fair at the Monson town gym. Also various activities for kids of all ages. All proceeds go towards helping family in need in the Monson area.

Millside Fitness Bun Run 5k

Dexter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 26 Main St, Dexter, ME

Come start Dexter's Fifth Annual Maine Red Hot Dog Festival with a fun 5k. Training for MDI Marathon in the fall? Come get some hill training in! The race will start next to Millside Fitness on...

2nd Annual Jim Mauzy Whoopie Pie Sale for Charity

Sebec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Whoopie pies galore in many varieties sold by donation. Half of the money goes to the Sebec Village Associates, and half goes to the food pantry in Milo. The largest donor wins 3 dozen whoopie pies.

Lighthouse Paint & Sip

Sangerville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Update: 5 seats available! Join us for an evening of Paint & Sip fun! $20 per person, instruction and all materials are included and wine is complimentary. Seating is limited so send us a message...

Double E at The Lakeshore House

Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 Tenney Hill Rd, Monson, ME

Sunday afternoon on the lake! Delicious food,tasty cold beverages and you can kick back and relax and listen to some live music by Double E!!

ABOUT

With Dover-Foxcroft Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

