Polson calendar: Coming events

(POLSON, MT) Live events are coming to Polson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Polson:

Sandpiper Gallery Arts Festival Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Annual Sandpiper Gallery Art Festival will be held on Saturday August 14, 2021. The Sandpiper Gallery Art Festival features original fine arts and crafts, entertainment throughout the day, and...

Hannah & King & Michelle Rivers Duo Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 218 Main St, Polson, MT

A dynamic singer/songwriter duo featuring toe-tapping and soul-stirring original music. The seasoned recording artist & fiddle champion describe their music as modern folk with a twist of...

?th Annual Finley Point Messabout Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 31453 S Finley Point Rd, Polson, MT

Join us for a day of sailing. Bring your own boat. Come for a ride. Bring a lunch and your mask. We'll see what nonsense we can get up to.

CASA of Lake and Sanders Counties Golf Scamble Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 111 Bayview Dr, Polson, MT

Sports event in Polson, MT by CASA of Lake & Sanders Counties on Sunday, September 19 2021

Joyful Women Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1414 2nd St W, Polson, MT

Ladies, you won't want to miss this night! Join us as we encourage one another on our journey of becoming JOYFUL WOMEN!