Mountain Grove calendar: Events coming up

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Mountain Grove calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mountain Grove:

Heritage Festival and Bicentennial Celebration Mountain Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

This outdoor festival will host speakers, demonstrations, and displays of life, work, and amusements of how we lived, endured, and prospered 200 years ago when we joined the union in August 1821...

Rocky Bridge Day Mansfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3060 State Hwy A, Mansfield, MO

Celebrate at the home of Laura Ingalls Wilder with authors signing autographs, musical entertainment, afternoon program with guest speaker and vignettes by pageant performers. This is a "must see...

Kids Photography Camp Cabool, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 527 Main St, Cabool, MO

Looking for a fun kids activity this summer? The crew at Alextricity is hosting 2 sessions of Kids Photography Camp! Kids will learn about the history of photography, the exposure triangle...

MH2 Release Draft Mountain Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 E 1st St, Mountain Grove, MO

$35 entry, win a round, win a pack plus promo packs to boot. How can you go wrong?

Lisa Kirk Sip'N Paint Bucyrus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Dr, Bucyrus, MO

Lisa Kirk will guide you in painting an 8X10" canvas. $20 per person includes all materials for class. Must RSVP with advance ticket purchase

