Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, AL

Events on the Jackson calendar

Posted by 
Jackson News Flash
Jackson News Flash
 7 days ago

(JACKSON, AL) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20joSz_0aT49QmP00

Ed's Third Thursday Bike Night

Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3018 College Ave, Jackson, AL

Bring your bike and join us for for some great food and fellowship. Please share and invite a friend. If you know someone with a motorcycle or just wanna come look. Please come by.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHJ4X_0aT49QmP00

Girls Summer Mission Camp

Citronelle, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 7740 Union St, Citronelle, AL

For ALL Girls who have completed 1st - 6th grades Through missions education, children are taught biblical principles of God’s love and His compassion for the lost. They experience missions...

Learn More

MAMC Fall Cruise To Ed's Drive-In

Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 3018 College Ave, Jackson, AL

This event is for our primary Fall Cruise to Ed's Drive In at 3018 College Ave, Jackson, AL 36545. We will meet at Felix's Fish Camp, 1530 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort, AL 36527, about 9:40AM...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PalKy_0aT49QmP00

City of Monroeville Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Please join the City and County of Monroeville for their Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Monroeville. Featuring the most beautiful floats, cars and bands around. Sponsored by the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMsWw_0aT49QmP00

Fireworks, Fun & Freedom Fest

Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Event Name: Fireworks, Fun & Freedom Fest Event Type(s): City of Monroeville Description: Fireworks, Fun & Freedom Fest Event Date: 7/4/2021 Event Time: 4pm-10pm Location: Veterans Park South...

Learn More
Jackson News Flash

Jackson News Flash

Jackson, AL
12
Followers
14
Post
616
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Citronelle, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Jackson, AL
City
Spanish Fort, AL
City
Monroeville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Live Events#Al Bring#Al This#Tree Lighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...