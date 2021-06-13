Events on the Jackson calendar

(JACKSON, AL) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

Ed's Third Thursday Bike Night Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3018 College Ave, Jackson, AL

Bring your bike and join us for for some great food and fellowship. Please share and invite a friend. If you know someone with a motorcycle or just wanna come look. Please come by.

Girls Summer Mission Camp Citronelle, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 7740 Union St, Citronelle, AL

For ALL Girls who have completed 1st - 6th grades Through missions education, children are taught biblical principles of God’s love and His compassion for the lost. They experience missions...

MAMC Fall Cruise To Ed's Drive-In Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 3018 College Ave, Jackson, AL

This event is for our primary Fall Cruise to Ed's Drive In at 3018 College Ave, Jackson, AL 36545. We will meet at Felix's Fish Camp, 1530 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort, AL 36527, about 9:40AM...

City of Monroeville Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Please join the City and County of Monroeville for their Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Monroeville. Featuring the most beautiful floats, cars and bands around. Sponsored by the...

Fireworks, Fun & Freedom Fest Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Event Name: Fireworks, Fun & Freedom Fest Event Type(s): City of Monroeville Description: Fireworks, Fun & Freedom Fest Event Date: 7/4/2021 Event Time: 4pm-10pm Location: Veterans Park South...