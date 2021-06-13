Cancel
Aspen, CO

Aspen events coming up

Aspen Updates
Aspen Updates
 7 days ago

(ASPEN, CO) Aspen is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Aspen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lm6xo_0aT49Ptg00

Moon Taxi at Belly Up

Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 450 S Galena St, Aspen, CO

The five-piece band hailing from Nashville has released three albums: Cabaret (2012), Mountains Beaches Cities (2013) and Daybreaker (2015). They have appeared on Late Show with David Letterman...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEH0A_0aT49Ptg00

2021 Aspen Invitational Swim Meet

Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 0861 Maroon Creek Rd, Aspen, CO

The meet is limited to 50 total swimmers per session from Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Avon and Steamboat Springs. -Aspen June Meet Safety -2021 Aspen Invitational Swim Meet Announcement \n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1dD9_0aT49Ptg00

Fourth of July Concert

Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 960 N 3rd St, Aspen, CO

“The annual free Fourth of July celebration brings the AMFS band to the Tent stage with stirring patriotic favorites. A beloved tradition. Program will be announced by July 1.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGX1V_0aT49Ptg00

Cyrille Aimee

Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:15 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 637 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO

Tickets are now on sale for Cyrille Aimee on 6/18 at the Aspen Art Museum. Improvisation is not just a technique for Grammy-nominated artist Cyrille Aimée, it’s a way of life. The acclaimed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bpVi_0aT49Ptg00

Ashcroft Ghost Town open

Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Aspen, CO

Ashcroft Ghost Town June 12 - September 6: open daily, 9 am – 5 pm with docent onsite September 9 - October 3: open Thursday – Monday, 9 am – 5 pm with docent onsite Self-guided and honor system...

ABOUT

With Aspen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

