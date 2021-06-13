Aspen events coming up

(ASPEN, CO) Aspen is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Aspen:

Moon Taxi at Belly Up Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 450 S Galena St, Aspen, CO

The five-piece band hailing from Nashville has released three albums: Cabaret (2012), Mountains Beaches Cities (2013) and Daybreaker (2015). They have appeared on Late Show with David Letterman...

2021 Aspen Invitational Swim Meet Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 0861 Maroon Creek Rd, Aspen, CO

The meet is limited to 50 total swimmers per session from Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Avon and Steamboat Springs. -Aspen June Meet Safety -2021 Aspen Invitational Swim Meet Announcement



Fourth of July Concert Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 960 N 3rd St, Aspen, CO

“The annual free Fourth of July celebration brings the AMFS band to the Tent stage with stirring patriotic favorites. A beloved tradition. Program will be announced by July 1.”

Cyrille Aimee Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:15 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 637 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO

Tickets are now on sale for Cyrille Aimee on 6/18 at the Aspen Art Museum. Improvisation is not just a technique for Grammy-nominated artist Cyrille Aimée, it’s a way of life. The acclaimed...

Ashcroft Ghost Town open Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Aspen, CO

Ashcroft Ghost Town June 12 - September 6: open daily, 9 am – 5 pm with docent onsite September 9 - October 3: open Thursday – Monday, 9 am – 5 pm with docent onsite Self-guided and honor system...