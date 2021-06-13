Cancel
East Grand Forks, MN

East Grand Forks calendar: Events coming up

East Grand Forks Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) East Grand Forks has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around East Grand Forks:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfYls_0aT49KjH00

RALF: Random Awesome Library Fun!

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 422 4th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN

For students who have completed grades 6-12 // If you like gaming, reading, crafts, music, food, or having fun, check us out. We'll have a new awesome activity every week! Registration is not...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ENHm_0aT49KjH00

Rockin’ Up North Fest

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Rockin’ Up North Fest happening at 415 4th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721-1778, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfOtO_0aT49KjH00

Heritage Days

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 219 20th St NE, East Grand Forks, MN

Address : Heritage Village-East Grand Forks Grand Forks ND Phone : 218-773-3952 (Always call and confirm events.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyRK0_0aT49KjH00

Home Free (may have changed)

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 1200 S 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND

The calendar is displaying all events. View virtual events only here . Some events may have changed so please verify prior to attending. You may update or remove any submitted or canceled events here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXKRE_0aT49KjH00

Children and Restraint Systems (C.A.R.S.)

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 607 Demers Ave, East Grand Forks, MN

Prior to transporting children under the age nine (9), you must satisfactorily complete at least a 3-hour training on the proper use and installation of child restraint systems. This training must...

East Grand Forks, MN
ABOUT

With East Grand Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

(EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in East. Grand Forks. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.