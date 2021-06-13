Live events coming up in Berlin

(BERLIN, NH) Berlin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Berlin:

Gorham Food & Fun Festival Gorham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

The Food & Fun Festival will be held June 19, 2021 on the Gorham Common. There will be a 5k Race, Food Vendors, a Beer Tent, a Cornhole Tournament and Live Music. We will be closing out the event...

2021 Free Music in the Park Kick Off! Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 961 Main St, Berlin, NH

FIRST CONCERT OF THE SEASON!! FREE Music in the Park sponsored by Service Credit Union is excited to announce the "BROTHERS GRATEFUL BLUES BAND" will join us on WEDNESDAY, JULY 14TH from 6pm - 8pm...

BERLIN - 4th Annual Butterfly Release {9.18.21} Berlin, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Laura Lee Viger Botanical Gardens, Berlin, NH 03570

JOIN NORTH COUNTRY HOME HEALTH & HOSPICE AGENCY FOR OUR 4TH ANNUAL MEMORIAL BUTTERFLY RELEASE

Seek the Peak 2021 Gorham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Mt Washington Auto Rd 1st floor, Gorham, NH

Tthe nonprofit Mount Washington Observatory invites you to join us in the White Mountains of New Hampshire - or from wherever your favorite outdoor playground is - to raise funds, earn prizes and...

Birchwood Blaze at Gorham Farmer's Market Gorham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

A weekly event for the community to gather with with live music, family activities, good food and great vendors! Featuring a variety of local vendors selling fresh and organic produce, fruits...